Auto

Toyota bZ3 sedan goes official; delivers over 600km of range

Toyota bZ3 sedan goes official; delivers over 600km of range

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 25, 2022, 04:30 pm 2 min read

Toyota bZ3 will head to Europe in 2024 (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automaker Toyota has introduced the bZ3 sedan in China. It has been built in collaboration with BYD and FAW Toyota. As for the highlights, the car bears a head-turning look and a luxurious cabin with a bevy of tech-based features. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises to deliver a range of over 600km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

The bZ3 is the second model in Toyota's bZ line-up. The vehicle is highly aerodynamic and should rack up decent sales in China.

However, the bZ3 is not a China-specific model and will also head to the Old Continent as early as 2024.

It is just the start of Toyota's EV plans. Six new models based on the e-TNGA platform are on the way.

Exteriors The car has upward sweeping headlights

The Toyota bZ3 sedan has a sloping roofline, a chiseled nose reminiscent of a hammerhead shark, upward sweeping headlights, and a wide air vent. On the sides, it is flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and stylish wheels. Wrap-around taillamps and creased fenders are available on the rear. Its body has a drag coefficient of just 0.218.

Information It attains a top speed of 160km/h

Toyota bZ3 packs an electric motor linked to BYD's lithium iron phosphate battery. The powertrain generates either 178hp or 238hp, depending on the configuration. The car hits a top speed of 160km/h and delivers a range of over 600km per charge.

Interiors The sedan gets a 'Digital Island' touchscreen infotainment system

The Toyota bZ3 sedan has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring a dual-tone dashboard, seats with contrast stitching, a large center console with an armrest, wireless charging, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a 'Digital Island' touchscreen infotainment system which also handles AC controls and trunk release. Multiple airbags ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information Toyota bZ3: Availability

The Toyota bZ3 will be produced in China by FAW Toyota and sold via its dealerships there. The electric sedan will also make its way to Europe by early 2024. The information about its pricing is scarce at the moment.