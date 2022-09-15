Auto

Keeway K300 N and K300 R make debut: Check pricing

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 15, 2022, 04:43 pm 3 min read

Keeway K300 N is equipped with two riding modes (Photo credit: Keeway)

Keeway has launched a pair of 300cc siblings, the K300 N and K300 R in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 2.65 lakh and Rs. 2.99 lakh, respectively. The Hungarian bikemaker has been on a roll ever since its debut on our shores and has added six offerings to its portfolio. Both bikes are available with three color options.

Keeway made its debut in India in May this year with Vieste 300 and Sixties 300i scooters as well as the K-Light 250V cruiser motorcycle.

The QJMotor-owned Hungarian marque has received a mixed reception; the brand was praised for the capable powertrains but was criticized for the exorbitant price tag.

With the 300cc siblings, the company plans to rectify its image.

Bike #1 Keeway K300 N

Keeway K300 N is the first streetfighter offering from the brand in India. It flaunts an aggressive look and features a muscular 12.5-liter fuel tank, an angular LED headlight with DRLs, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, an under-belly exhaust, a sleek taillamp, and a digital instrument cluster. It gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock absorber.

Information It draws power from a 292cc, parallel-twin engine

The Keeway K300 N is backed by a 292cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is paired with a 6-speed gearbox along with a slipper clutch. The mill churns out a maximum power of 27.5hp and a peak torque of 25Nm.

Bike #2 Keeway K300 R

The Keeway K300 R is a fully-faired supersport offering from the Hungarian brand. The motorcycle has a sculpted 12-liter fuel tank, dual-pod LED headlight, an upright windscreen, clip-on handlebar, angular mirrors, split-type seats, a slim tail section with a sleek LED taillamp, and a digital instrument cluster. It features disc brakes on both ends, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a mono-shock rear unit.

Information It features the same powertrain as its streetfighter sibling

The Keeway K300 R remains mechanically identical to its streetfighter sibling. It draws power from a 292cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops 27.5hp of power and 25Nm of torque. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox along with a slipper clutch.

Pricing Keeway K300 N and K300 R: Pricing

The Keeway K300 N retails at Rs. 2.65 lakh for Matte White color, Rs. 2.75 lakh for Matte Red shade, and Rs. 2.85 lakh for the Matte Black trim. Meanwhile, the K300 R will set you back by Rs. 2.99 lakh for Glossy White trim, Rs. 3.1 lakh for Glossy Red color, and Rs. 3.2 lakh for the Glossy Black variant (all prices, ex-showroom).

