Auto

2024 Ford Mustang goes official with sharper looks: Check features

2024 Ford Mustang goes official with sharper looks: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 15, 2022, 02:53 pm 2 min read

2024 Ford Mustang's design is inspired by the 1960s model (Photo credit: Ford)

Ford has unveiled the 2024 iteration of the Mustang for the global markets. The muscle car will be offered in either a coupe or a convertible avatar. The seventh-generation vehicle features a host of visual changes on the exteriors as well as the interiors. The US automaker, however, has retained the 2.3-liter 'EcoBoost' and 5.0-liter 'Coyote' V8 engines from the previous generation model.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 1964, Ford's Mustang made its debut in the US market with the intention to compete against popular muscle car offerings from Dodge and Chevrolet. The car gained popularity after being showcased in the 1968 Steve McQueen movie, Bullitt.

The "Mustang" moniker is currently the longest-running one for the US-based carmaker.

The updated version features an advanced technology suite aimed primarily at auto enthusiasts.

Exteriors The coupe sports an angular front fascia with revised headlights

The 2024 Ford Mustang follows an evolutionary design philosophy with overall sleeker body panels. The car features revised LED headlights, a long and muscular hood, a large blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer wheels. Sleek LED taillamps, dual exhaust tips, a diffuser, a shark-fin antenna, and a raked windscreen are also available.

Information It is backed by two potent powertrain options

The new Mustang is offered with a 2.3-liter, four-cylinder, 'EcoBoost' turbo-petrol engine that develops 310hp/474.5Nm and a 5.0-liter, 'Coyote' naturally-aspirated, petrol motor that makes 460hp/569.4Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors The car features a redesigned dashboard and premium sound system

Inside, the 2024 Mustang has a sporty dual-tone cabin with premium leather upholstery, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, and an optional Bang & Olufsen sound system. It houses a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 13.2-inch SYNC 4 infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS and EBD.

Information 2024 Ford Mustang: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2024 Ford Mustang should be announced in recent months. We expect the car to carry a premium over the current generation model, which starts at $27,470 (approximately Rs. 21.86 lakh) in the US market.