Limited-run Koenigsegg CC850 is a 1,385hp V8 beast: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 20, 2022, 04:50 pm 2 min read

Koenigsegg CC850 is limited to only 50 units (Photo credit: Koenigsegg)

Swedish automaker Koenigsegg has unveiled its CC850 hypercar. Its production is limited to just 50 units. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a minimalist design inspired by the CC8S, a luxurious two-tone cabin, and the first-of-its-kind Engage Shift System (ESS) gearbox. It is fueled by a 5.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that puts out 1,385hp of power when running on E85 ethanol.

Context Why does this story matter?

The CC850 commemorates Koenigsegg's 20th anniversary and reimagines its first production car, the CC8S.

Its stylish looks are bound to turn heads and Koenigsegg claims that the hypercar packs "the most responsive, fast-revving engine possible."

And given the astronomical price-tag of the car as well as the soaring import duties in India, it is unlikely to be seen on our roads.

Exteriors The car sports a removable roof and teledial wheels

The Koenigsegg CC850 sits on a carbon monocoque chassis and has a removable hardtop roof, a sculpted bonnet, a wide air vent, a prominent front splitter, and swept-back LED headlights. It is flanked by 'synchrohelix' doors, ORVMs, air scoops, and teledial wheels. Squarish LED taillights connected by a black panel are available on the rear. It tips the scales at 1,385kg.

Interiors The vehicle gets an analog instrument cluster

The Koenigsegg CC850 hypercar has a luxurious blacked-out cabin with red accents on the door panels, a two-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, and seats. There is also a large center console that divides the driver and passenger areas. The vehicle houses an open-gate gear shifter and an analog instrument cluster instead of a digital one. Multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.

Performance It is backed by a 1,385hp, V8 engine

Koenigsegg CC850 runs on a 5.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine (1,385hp/1,383Nm). Transmission duties are handled by an Engage Shift System (ESS) which is a multi-clutch 9-speed automatic gearbox. ESS is also fitted with a clutch pedal next to a gated shifter and brake. It permits the driver to operate ESS like a six-speed manual gearbox. However, the manual shifter does not mechanically change the gears.

Information Koenigsegg CC850: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Koenigsegg CC850 hypercar sports a price figure of $3.65 million (roughly Rs. 29 crore). Only a few units are up for grabs globally.