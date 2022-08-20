Limited-run Koenigsegg CC850 is a 1,385hp V8 beast: Check features
Swedish automaker Koenigsegg has unveiled its CC850 hypercar. Its production is limited to just 50 units. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a minimalist design inspired by the CC8S, a luxurious two-tone cabin, and the first-of-its-kind Engage Shift System (ESS) gearbox. It is fueled by a 5.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that puts out 1,385hp of power when running on E85 ethanol.
- The CC850 commemorates Koenigsegg's 20th anniversary and reimagines its first production car, the CC8S.
- Its stylish looks are bound to turn heads and Koenigsegg claims that the hypercar packs "the most responsive, fast-revving engine possible."
- And given the astronomical price-tag of the car as well as the soaring import duties in India, it is unlikely to be seen on our roads.
The Koenigsegg CC850 sits on a carbon monocoque chassis and has a removable hardtop roof, a sculpted bonnet, a wide air vent, a prominent front splitter, and swept-back LED headlights. It is flanked by 'synchrohelix' doors, ORVMs, air scoops, and teledial wheels. Squarish LED taillights connected by a black panel are available on the rear. It tips the scales at 1,385kg.
The Koenigsegg CC850 hypercar has a luxurious blacked-out cabin with red accents on the door panels, a two-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, and seats. There is also a large center console that divides the driver and passenger areas. The vehicle houses an open-gate gear shifter and an analog instrument cluster instead of a digital one. Multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.
Koenigsegg CC850 runs on a 5.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine (1,385hp/1,383Nm). Transmission duties are handled by an Engage Shift System (ESS) which is a multi-clutch 9-speed automatic gearbox. ESS is also fitted with a clutch pedal next to a gated shifter and brake. It permits the driver to operate ESS like a six-speed manual gearbox. However, the manual shifter does not mechanically change the gears.
In the US, the Koenigsegg CC850 hypercar sports a price figure of $3.65 million (roughly Rs. 29 crore). Only a few units are up for grabs globally.