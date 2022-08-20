Limited-run BUGATTI W16 MISTRAL roadster breaks cover; all units sold
Italian automaker BUGATTI has revealed its W16 MISTRAL open-top roadster at Pebble Beach in the US. Its deliveries are likely to start in 2024. As for the highlights, the ultra-premium vehicle bears a head-turning look and an opulent two-seater cabin. Under the hood, it runs on an 8.0-liter, turbocharged W16 engine that churns out a maximum power of 1,578hp.
- The W16 MISTRAL pays homage to the Type 57 Grand Raid which achieved victory in the 1935 Chavigny Hill Climb.
- The MISTRAL is BUGATTI's final W16 engine-powered model and the company claims that it will be the world's fastest open-top production car.
- Sadly, the convertible version of the CHIRON hypercar cannot be bought as all units have been sold out.
BUGATTI W16 MISTRAL has a lengthy hood with vents, a horseshoe grille, vertically positioned LED headlights with a 3D look, and a front splitter. It is flanked by door-mounted ORVMs and stylish wheels. There are dual raised intakes behind the cockpit that send air to the engine compartment. Full-width X-shaped taillight, illuminated BUGATTI branding, and a large central exhaust grace the rear end.
BUGATTI W16 MISTRAL is fueled by an 8.0-liter, turbocharged, W16 engine that generates 1,578hp of power. The motor is linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The car will hit a top speed of at least 418.4km/h.
BUGATTI W16 MISTRAL has a luxurious cabin finished in dark brown, bright yellow, and pale driftwood shades. It gets two bucket seats, a large center console, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. The roadster sports a handwoven leather pattern on the door panels and packs a semi-digital instrument cluster. One of Rembrandt Bugatti's greatest works, the Dancing Elephant, is sculpted into the gear shifter.
In the US, the BUGATTI W16 MISTRAL carries a price tag of $5 million (around Rs. 40 crore). Its production is limited to 99 units and all of them have been sold. Its deliveries will begin sometime in 2024.