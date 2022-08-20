Auto

Limited-run BUGATTI W16 MISTRAL roadster breaks cover; all units sold

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 20, 2022, 03:24 pm 2 min read

Deliveries of BUGATTI W16 MISTRAL will start in 2024 (Photo credit: BUGATTI)

Italian automaker BUGATTI has revealed its W16 MISTRAL open-top roadster at Pebble Beach in the US. Its deliveries are likely to start in 2024. As for the highlights, the ultra-premium vehicle bears a head-turning look and an opulent two-seater cabin. Under the hood, it runs on an 8.0-liter, turbocharged W16 engine that churns out a maximum power of 1,578hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The W16 MISTRAL pays homage to the Type 57 Grand Raid which achieved victory in the 1935 Chavigny Hill Climb.

The MISTRAL is BUGATTI's final W16 engine-powered model and the company claims that it will be the world's fastest open-top production car.

Sadly, the convertible version of the CHIRON hypercar cannot be bought as all units have been sold out.

Exteriors The car sports a horseshoe grille and X-shaped taillight

BUGATTI W16 MISTRAL has a lengthy hood with vents, a horseshoe grille, vertically positioned LED headlights with a 3D look, and a front splitter. It is flanked by door-mounted ORVMs and stylish wheels. There are dual raised intakes behind the cockpit that send air to the engine compartment. Full-width X-shaped taillight, illuminated BUGATTI branding, and a large central exhaust grace the rear end.

Information It is backed by a 1,578hp, 8.0-liter engine

BUGATTI W16 MISTRAL is fueled by an 8.0-liter, turbocharged, W16 engine that generates 1,578hp of power. The motor is linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The car will hit a top speed of at least 418.4km/h.

Interiors The roadster gets a flat-bottom steering wheel

BUGATTI W16 MISTRAL has a luxurious cabin finished in dark brown, bright yellow, and pale driftwood shades. It gets two bucket seats, a large center console, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. The roadster sports a handwoven leather pattern on the door panels and packs a semi-digital instrument cluster. One of Rembrandt Bugatti's greatest works, the Dancing Elephant, is sculpted into the gear shifter.

Information BUGATTI W16 MISTRAL: Pricing and availability

In the US, the BUGATTI W16 MISTRAL carries a price tag of $5 million (around Rs. 40 crore). Its production is limited to 99 units and all of them have been sold. Its deliveries will begin sometime in 2024.