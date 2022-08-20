Auto

Mahindra Scorpio Classic launched at Rs. 12 lakh: Check features

Mahindra Scorpio Classic launched at Rs. 12 lakh: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 20, 2022, 10:20 am 2 min read

Mahindra Scorpio Classic is available in 5 shades (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Homegrown automaker Mahindra has finally launched its Scorpio Classic SUV in India. It is available in two variants, S and S11, and its price starts at Rs. 11.99 lakh. As for the highlights, the car has a sporty look and a spacious cabin loaded with tech-based features. It is fueled by a 2.2-liter, four-cylinder, mHawk diesel engine that generates 130hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

For 2022, Mahindra has updated the Scorpio by adding a "Classic" moniker and a new "Twin Peaks" logo.

The car has been priced competitively and will raise the rivalry in the SUV segment on our shores. It will target the semi-urban markets, where it is very popular.

The car will be up for grabs alongside the new Scorpio-N SUV.

Exteriors The car has 17-inch wheels and projector headlamps

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic sports a wide grille with six vertical chrome slats, a lengthy hood, projector headlights with LED DRLs, fog lamps, and stylish bumpers. It is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. LED taillights are available on the rear. The car is offered in five colors including Pearl White, Galaxy Gray, Red Rage, and Napoli Black.

Information It is backed by a 130hp, 2.2-liter engine

Mahindra Scorpio Classic is powered by a 2.2-liter, four-cylinder, mHawk diesel engine that churns out a maximum power of 130hp and a peak torque of 300Nm. The motor is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors It houses front and rear armrests

Mahindra Scorpio Classic has a spacious cabin, featuring a dual-tone theme, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver's seat, automatic climate control, front and rear armrests, an engine start-stop button, and a tilt-adjustable steering wheel. It houses a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities. An auto door lock facility, speed alert system, dual airbags, EBD, and ABS ensure the passengers' safety.

Information Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Pricing

In India, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV starts at Rs. 11.99 lakh for the S model and goes up to Rs. 15.49 lakh for the S11 variant (all prices, ex-showroom).

Poll If not the Scorpio Classic, which SUV would you buy?