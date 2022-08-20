Auto

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 v/s Renault KWID: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 20, 2022, 05:25 am 3 min read

Both hatchbacks are powered by a 1.0-liter petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new generation Alto K10 in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 4 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it one of the most affordable models from the Japanese carmaker on our shores. The hatchback goes up against the Renault KWID which is known for its reliable engine, tech-biased cabin, and attractive price tag. But which is a better choice?

Why does this story matter?

The entry-level hatchback segment has been dominated by Maruti Suzuki with its Alto model topping the charts for 16 years in a row.

The car has managed a sales figure of over 43 lakh units since its debut in 2000.

However, in recent years, Renault has been clawing some market back from the Japanese automaker in India with its capable and quirky KWID.

Exteriors Renault KWID looks better with an aggressive, pseudo-SUV design philosophy

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 flaunts the brand's modern design philosophy and has a sculpted bonnet, swept-back headlamps, a honeycomb-mesh grille, body-colored door handles, wrap-around taillights, and steel wheels. Renault KWID sports an aggressive, pseudo-SUV body language and features a muscular hood, bumper-mounted headlight with DRLs, a wide air dam, roof rails, flared wheel arches with black cladding, LED taillights, and 14-inch steel wheels.

Performance Both cars are offered with a 1.0-liter, petrol engine

The Alto K10 draws power from a 1.0-liter K10C, DualJet, K-series petrol engine that develops 67hp of maximum power and 89Nm of peak torque. The KWID is backed by a 799cc petrol engine (53.26hp/72Nm) and a 1.0-liter petrol mill (67hp/91Nm). The transmission duties on both hatchbacks are taken care of by either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Interiors Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has a modern dashboard design

The Alto K10 has a spacious five-seater cabin with a modern dashboard design, power windows, manual AC, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment panel, dual airbags, ABS, and rear parking sensors. The KWID gets a five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, fabric upholstery, key-less entry, a multifunctional steering wheel, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, dual airbags, ABS, and a rear-view camera.

Our verdict Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 v/s Renault KWID: Which is better?

In India, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 ranges between Rs. 3.99 lakh and Rs. 5.84 lakh, while the Renault KWID is available between Rs. 4.64 lakh and Rs. 5.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Our vote goes in favor of the Renault KWID as it offers a sportier, SUV-like design language, a tech-loaded cabin, and a pair of reliable and fuel-efficient engine options.