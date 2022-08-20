Auto

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX EV spotted testing in India; launch imminent?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 20, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX rides on 20-inch designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen's all-electric high-performance ID.4 GTX has been spotted testing in India sans camouflage. The EV is slated for launch on our shores sometime next year in a limited run of 2,500 cars without homologation. The SUV is underpinned by the German automaker's MEB platform and is based on the ID Crozz concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Why does this story matter?

Since 2017, Volkswagen has been at the forefront of mass-market sustainable green mobility solutions with its ID range of vehicles. The German carmaker is trying to clear its image with EVs after the infamous "dieselgate scandal."

The ID.4 was crowned the 2021 World Car of the Year and it should attract buyers in India where the demand for EVs is on a rise.

The EV sports projector LED headlights and 20-inch alloy wheels

The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX has a modern design philosophy and features a sculpted bonnet, a raked windscreen, projector LED headlights, full-width LED DRLs, a wide air dam, and skid plates. The EV is flanked on the sides by roof rails, black pillars, ORVMs, and 20-inch alloy wheels. The rear end is graced by connected LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler.

It is available with a 77kWh battery pack

The ID.4 GTX is powered by either a single or dual-electric motor setup that is linked to a 77kWh battery pack. The setup has a claimed range of up to 520km with a single motor and 480km with twin electric motors.

The EV gets powered front seats and a panoramic sunroof

On the inside, the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX has a spacious five-seater cabin with a driver-centric dashboard design, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, powered front seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV packs a digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and ADAS functions.

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the ID.4 GTX in India will be disclosed by Volkswagen at the time of launch. The SUV starts at €50,415 (approximately Rs. 40.56 lakh) in the European markets. It will arrive on our shores via the CBU route.

