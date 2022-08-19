Auto

Everything to know about India's first all-electric double-decker bus

Everything to know about India's first all-electric double-decker bus

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 19, 2022, 05:40 pm 2 min read

Switch EiV 22 charges from 0-100% in 80 minutes (Photo credit: Switch Mobility Ltd)

Switch Mobility has introduced the EiV 22 electric bus in India. It is the first-of-its-kind fully air-conditioned, double-decker offering from the UK-based automaker to reach our shores. The bus is a state-of-the-art EV with ultra-modern design and can comfortably transport 65 seated passengers, with room for more. It has a claimed range of up to 250km.

Context Why does this story matter?

Switch Mobility is a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland and is a carbon-neutral electric bus and light commercial vehicle company.

The UK-based automaker has a combined experience of over 100 years and offers the latest in technology, safety, comfort, and environmental compatibility.

The EiV 22 is a double-decker air-conditioned offering from the brand and is designed, developed and manufactured in India.

Exteriors The EV has a massive street presence with futuristic design

The Switch EiV 22 double-decker electric bus has a typical upright silhouette and massive street presence associated with the iconic double-deckers of the past. It has rounded edges to aid aerodynamics, vertically stacked LED headlights and taillights, and large glass areas for an airy experience. The rear end has air vents to aid cooling.

Information It is backed by a 231kWh battery pack

The Switch EiV 22 is powered by Permanent Magnet Synchronous (PMS) AC motor linked to a 231kWh Lithium-ion NMC (Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt) battery pack. The bus generates a maximum power of 315hp, a peak torque of 3,100Nm, and has a claimed range of up to 250km/charge.

Interiors There are 65 seats spread across two levels

On the inside, the Switch EiV 22 has a massive cabin space, spread across two levels. It has a seating capacity of 65 passengers plus one driver. The seats have an ergonomic design and are made using high-quality materials with lightweight cushions. It also gets the latest AC technology, tailor-made for India's hot climatic conditions. The EV complies with the recent safety standards.

Information Switch EiV 22: Pricing

The pricing details are unavailable for the general public as the EiV 22 is meant for commercial use only. Switch Mobility has already received an order of 200 units from Mumbai's BEST (Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport) department.