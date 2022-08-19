Auto

2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 spotted testing: Check features

2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 spotted testing: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 19, 2022, 01:58 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield Continental 650 will be equipped with dual-channel ABS. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has been spied testing the 2023 Continental GT 650 in a near-production avatar in Chennai, India. The motorcycle is seen flaunting a set of alloy wheels. The cafe-racer-styled two-wheeler made its debut on our shores in 2019 and has not received any major update ever since. The bike will likely retain the 648cc, parallel-twin engine from the current-generation model.

Context Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield took the Indian market by storm when it introduced the 650cc twins in 2019.

Both the Interceptor 650 and the Continental 650 got a warm reception from critics and customers alike for their refined parallel-twin engines and an overall value-for-money proposition.

The 2023 iteration of the latter is the first prominent update since its arrival on our shores.

Design The bike will flaunt bar-end mirrors and alloy wheels

The 2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 will sport a cafe-racer-inspired design philosophy and feature a 13.7-liter fuel tank, clip-on handlebar, a round headlamp unit, bar-end mirrors, optional rider-only saddle, dual upswept exhausts, a bash plate, fork gaiters, a flyscreen, and circular taillamp. The motorcycle will get an all-halogen setup and house a twin-pod semi-digital instrument cluster. It will ride on multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Information It will be backed by a 47hp, parallel-twin engine

The 2023 Continental GT 650 will draw power from a 648cc, oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox along with a slipper clutch. The mill generates a maximum power of 47hp and a peak torque of 52Nm.

Safety It will be equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

In terms of rider safety, the upcoming Continental GT 650 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the motorcycle will be handled by 41mm telescopic forks on the front and preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information 2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 Continental GT 650 will be announced by Royal Enfield at the launch event. We expect the cafe-racer to carry a premium over the current-generation model, which starts at Rs. 3.06 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.