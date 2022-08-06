Auto

Limited-run Honda Dio Sports scooter arrives with sporty looks

Limited-run Honda Dio Sports scooter arrives with sporty looks

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 06, 2022, 07:28 pm 2 min read

Honda Dio Sports is available in 2 variants (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda has launched its Dio Sports scooter in India. It is up for grabs in two variants: Standard and Deluxe. As for the highlights, the vehicle bears a stylish design and offers an LCD instrument console as well as full-LED lighting. It runs on a 110cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that puts out a maximum power of 7.6hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Honda Dio Sports is a limited-run scooter, and its features and mechanicals are identical to the standard Dio. Its stylish looks should attract a lot of buyers.

The two-wheeler has been priced competitively in our country and takes on rivals such as the TVS Jupiter. It is sold only via the company's Red Wing dealerships.

Design The scooter has steel wheels and sporty graphics

The Honda Dio Sports has a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a side-mounted exhaust. The scooter packs an all-LED lighting setup, an LCD instrument cluster, an under-seat storage compartment, and rides on blacked-out steel wheels. It is offered in two dual-tone shades, Strontium Silver Metallic with Black and Sports Red with Black.

Information It is backed by an 8hp, single-cylinder engine

The Honda Dio Sports scooter is fueled by a 109.5cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine linked to a CVT gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 7.6hp and a peak torque of 9Nm.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda Dio Sports is equipped with 130mm drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels. There is no ABS for better handling. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a three-step adjustable shock absorber on the rear end.

Information Honda Dio Sports: Pricing and availability

In India, the Honda Dio Sports scooter begins at Rs. 68,317 for the Standard model and goes up to Rs. 73,317 for the Deluxe variant (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). It is retailed via the brand's Red Wing dealerships.