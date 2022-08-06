Limited-run Honda Dio Sports scooter arrives with sporty looks
Japanese automaker Honda has launched its Dio Sports scooter in India. It is up for grabs in two variants: Standard and Deluxe. As for the highlights, the vehicle bears a stylish design and offers an LCD instrument console as well as full-LED lighting. It runs on a 110cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that puts out a maximum power of 7.6hp.
- The Honda Dio Sports is a limited-run scooter, and its features and mechanicals are identical to the standard Dio. Its stylish looks should attract a lot of buyers.
- The two-wheeler has been priced competitively in our country and takes on rivals such as the TVS Jupiter. It is sold only via the company's Red Wing dealerships.
The Honda Dio Sports has a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a side-mounted exhaust. The scooter packs an all-LED lighting setup, an LCD instrument cluster, an under-seat storage compartment, and rides on blacked-out steel wheels. It is offered in two dual-tone shades, Strontium Silver Metallic with Black and Sports Red with Black.
The Honda Dio Sports scooter is fueled by a 109.5cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine linked to a CVT gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 7.6hp and a peak torque of 9Nm.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda Dio Sports is equipped with 130mm drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels. There is no ABS for better handling. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a three-step adjustable shock absorber on the rear end.
In India, the Honda Dio Sports scooter begins at Rs. 68,317 for the Standard model and goes up to Rs. 73,317 for the Deluxe variant (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). It is retailed via the brand's Red Wing dealerships.