Auto

Mahindra Bolero, with dual airbags, launched at Rs. 8.85 lakh

Mahindra Bolero, with dual airbags, launched at Rs. 8.85 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 08, 2022, 11:04 am 2 min read

2022 Mahindra Bolero goes official in India (Photo credit: Mahindra)

In compliance with the latest safety regulations, Mahindra has launched the updated version of its Bolero SUV in India with dual airbags. It is available in three variants: B4, B6, and B6 Opt. The car has a boxy look and a tweaked cabin loaded with tech-based features. It is fueled by a 1.5-liter, 3-cylinder, mHawk75 diesel engine that makes 75hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Bolero has been up for grabs in India for over 20 years and is one of Mahindra's all-time bestselling models.

The introduction of the car's facelifted version with added safety features should raise its appeal in the market.

It has been priced competitively and goes against rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza as well as Ertiga.

Exteriors The car is available in three shades

The 2022 Mahindra Bolero has a sculpted hood, a chromed grille with vertical slats, halogen headlamps, vertically-positioned taillights, a muscular bumper, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. On the sides, it is flanked by squared windows, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer 16-inch wheels. It is up for grabs in three monotone color options: white, brown, and silver.

Information It runs on a 75hp, 1.5-liter engine

The Mahindra Bolero is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter, 3-cylinder, mHawk75 diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 75hp and a peak torque of 210Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors The SUV gets a semi-digital instrument cluster

The new Mahindra Bolero has a spacious cabin, featuring a dashboard with a faux wood garnish, key-less entry, manual AC, and a power steering wheel. It houses a semi-digital instrument cluster and a Bluetooth-enabled audio system with AUX and USB connectivity. The passengers' safety is ensured by dual front airbags, ABS, speed alert, EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Information 2022 Mahindra Bolero: Pricing

In India, the prices of the Mahindra Bolero have gone up by Rs. 14000-16,000. It now starts at Rs. 8.85 lakh for the B4 model and goes up to Rs. 9.86 lakh for the B6 Opt variant (all prices, ex-showroom, Mumbai).