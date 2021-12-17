Auto Land Rover introduces Range Rover SV with 1.6 million configurations

2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV goes official

British automaker Land Rover has revealed the uber luxurious SV trim of its Range Rover. To recall, the 2022 Range Rover had debuted in October this year. The 2023 Range Rover SV comes decorated with ceramic highlights inside and out, wood veneers, hand-laid laser-cut wood pieces, and sustainable upholstery choices. It is powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine. Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The new SV variant can be configured in more than 1.6 million ways, with multiple luxury options provided by the company. The ceramic accents, use of sustainable materials, a vast color palette, and luxury features make it a unique offering from Land Rover. The SV is the range-topping model of the latest Range Rover and is offered in standard and long-wheelbase versions.

Exteriors Customers can personalize the SV with any exterior color

The 2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV features a flat bonnet, a rectangular grille, a full-width air dam, dual shark fin antennae, and LED headlights. On the sides, it has metal-plated graphics, flush-fitted door handles, and 23-inch forged 'Diamond Turned Dark Grey Gloss' alloy wheels. The vehicle gets an SV Bespoke 'Match to Sample' facility to recreate any color option for the exterior.

Information A 523hp engine fuels the car

The 2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV draws power from a 4.4-liter V8 twin-turbo motor that churns out 523hp of power and 750Nm of peak torque. It also gets an adaptive air suspension, electronically controlled active anti-roll bars, and active-locking rear differential, among other features.

Interiors Multiple interior theme choices are on offer

The 2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV offers a luxurious cabin with multiple upholstery choices, including monotone semi-aniline leather, furniture-grade leather, and two sustainable 'Ultrafabrics.' There are SV-specific embroidery patterns and ceramic-coated gear shifter, volume control as well as Terrain response dial. The four-wheeler also houses a 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

Information 2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV: Pricing and availability

The prices of the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV are under the wraps as of now. However, it could start at around $200,000 (roughly Rs. 1.52 crore). The bookings will begin in early 2022.