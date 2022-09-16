Auto

2023 Suzuki SV650 breaks cover with neo-retro vibes: Check design

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 16, 2022, 12:10 am 2 min read

2023 Suzuki SV650 flaunts an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Suzuki)

Suzuki has unveiled the 2023 version of its popular neo-retro middleweight offering, the SV650. The motorcycle is offered in two trims: standard and ABS. The updated model is available in three color schemes: Glass Sparkle Black, Solid Iron Gray, and Metallic Reflective Blue. The roadster has received an overhaul from the Japanese marque but retains the 645cc, V-twin motor from the previous generation.

In 1999, Suzuki had introduced the SV650 range of motorcycles in various markets, including the US.

The bike embodied the sporty personality associated with modern-age roadsters while retaining the neo-retro look reminiscent of the 1970s.

The Japanese bikemaker had initially replaced the model with the SFV650 Gladius in 2009 but brought back the SV moniker in 2017 due to high demand for old-school motorcycles.

Design The roadster gets a round headlamp and a single-piece seat

The 2023 Suzuki SV650 sits on a tubular steel trellis frame and flaunts a sculpted 14.5-liter fuel tank, a chrome-surrounded round LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillight. The bike packs a full LCD instrument console. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch cast-aluminium alloy wheels wrapped in Dunlop Road Smart III tires.

Information It is powered by a 654cc, V-Twin engine

The 2023 SV650 is fueled by a Euro 5-compliant 645cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, V-Twin engine that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 73hp and a peak torque of 64Nm.

Safety The motorcycle is equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

In terms of rider safety, the 2023 SV650 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and four-piston Tokico calipers for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are carried out by 41mm telescopic forks at the front and a link-type mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Information 2023 Suzuki SV650: Pricing

In the US market, the 2023 Suzuki SV650 is offered in two variants. The standard model will set you back by $7,399 (approximately Rs. 5.9 lakh), while the range-topping ABS trim retails at $7,849 (roughly Rs. 6.25 lakh). It primarily rivals the Kawasaki Z650RS.