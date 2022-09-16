2023 Suzuki SV650 breaks cover with neo-retro vibes: Check design
Suzuki has unveiled the 2023 version of its popular neo-retro middleweight offering, the SV650. The motorcycle is offered in two trims: standard and ABS. The updated model is available in three color schemes: Glass Sparkle Black, Solid Iron Gray, and Metallic Reflective Blue. The roadster has received an overhaul from the Japanese marque but retains the 645cc, V-twin motor from the previous generation.
- In 1999, Suzuki had introduced the SV650 range of motorcycles in various markets, including the US.
- The bike embodied the sporty personality associated with modern-age roadsters while retaining the neo-retro look reminiscent of the 1970s.
- The Japanese bikemaker had initially replaced the model with the SFV650 Gladius in 2009 but brought back the SV moniker in 2017 due to high demand for old-school motorcycles.
The 2023 Suzuki SV650 sits on a tubular steel trellis frame and flaunts a sculpted 14.5-liter fuel tank, a chrome-surrounded round LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillight. The bike packs a full LCD instrument console. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch cast-aluminium alloy wheels wrapped in Dunlop Road Smart III tires.
The 2023 SV650 is fueled by a Euro 5-compliant 645cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, V-Twin engine that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 73hp and a peak torque of 64Nm.
In terms of rider safety, the 2023 SV650 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and four-piston Tokico calipers for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are carried out by 41mm telescopic forks at the front and a link-type mono-shock unit at the rear end.
In the US market, the 2023 Suzuki SV650 is offered in two variants. The standard model will set you back by $7,399 (approximately Rs. 5.9 lakh), while the range-topping ABS trim retails at $7,849 (roughly Rs. 6.25 lakh). It primarily rivals the Kawasaki Z650RS.