Super-exclusive Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible Mulliner revealed: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 07, 2022, 01:28 pm 2 min read

Limited-edition Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible Mulliner rolls on 22-inch, 10-spoke alloy wheels (Photo credit: Bentley)

British luxury automaker Bentley has unveiled three limited-edition Continental GT Speed Convertible Mulliner models, commissioned by the brand's Beverley Hills dealership as a homage to the golden age of "Hollywood." Each car is available in a Bespoke pastel color option, namely, Jetstream II Blue, Sage Green, and Hollywood Blush Pink. The vehicles are equipped with the Styling, Touring, and City specification packages.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bentley had introduced Continental GT Convertible or GTC in 2006, based on the standard GT model and was said to be created on demand from existing owners, looking for an open roof experience.

It is considered one of the most luxurious convertible vehicles in the world.

The limited-edition model showcases the British marque's customization prowess by capturing the essence of Hollywood's "Art Deco" days.

Exteriors The convertible flaunts a large chromed grille and designer wheels

The limited-edition Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible Mulliner flaunts a large chromed grille, a long and muscular bonnet, circular LED headlights with crystalline-effect DRLs, and wide air dams. It is flanked on the sides by large doors with frameless windows, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 22-inch, 10-spoke alloy wheels. Oval-shaped LED taillights, dual exhaust tips, and a body-colored diffuser are available at the rear.

Information It is powered by a 6.0-liter, W12 engine

The special Continental GT Speed Convertible Mulliner draws power from a 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, W12 engine that is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox with an all-wheel-drive system. The mill produces 650hp of maximum power and 900Nm of peak torque.

Interiors The car features a dual-tone dashboard with premium linen upholstery

The limited-edition Continental GT Speed Convertible Mulliner has color-coordinated interiors with premium linen upholstery covering the dual-tone dashboard and door trims. It features knurled aluminium finish on the AC vents and switches, dual-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment panel. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and ADAS functions.

Information Limited-edition Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible Mulliner: Pricing

The pricing details of the specially-commissioned Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible Mulliner models have not been disclosed by the brand's Beverley Hills dealership. The cars are created to showcase the customization options of the British marque and will most likely be auctioned.