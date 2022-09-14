Volkswagen unveils one-off ID.5 concept car with Lamborghini paint scheme
German automaker Volkswagen has taken the wraps off its one-off concept car based on the ID.5 GTX model. This EV was created by a team of 14 apprentices. The coupe-SUV flaunts a special paint job with matte and gloss finishes, borrowed from the catalogs of Italian supercar marque Lamborghini. The car was showcased during the "ID. Meet" event in Switzerland.
- Volkswagen ID. series is essentially a range of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) that is underpinned by the brand's modular MEB platform.
- The first offering from the ID. range was showcased in 2016 at the Paris Motor Show, after the scandalous "Dieselgate" events that shook the automobile industry.
- A team of apprentices took over a year to finish the special ID.5 GTX Xcite concept car.
The Volkswagen ID.5 GTX Xcite has a modern design philosophy and features a special paint scheme borrowed from Lamborghini, a sculpted bonnet, projector LED headlights, full-width LED DRLs, a wide air dam, and a sloping roofline. The EV is flanked by orange-colored GTX badging, ORVMs, and powder-coated 22-inch forged aluminium wheels. The rear end is graced by blacked-out LED taillights and a boot-lid spoiler.
The ID.5 GTX Xcite draws power from a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup linked to an 82kWh battery pack. The powertrain generates 295hp of power and 460Nm of torque. It allows the car to deliver a claimed range of up to 490km on a single charge.
On the inside, the ID.5 GTX Xcite has a five-seater cabin covered in Alcantara and vegan leather upholstery with orange-colored contrast stitching. It features ambient lighting, powered front seats, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with bright orange trim, a digital instrument cluster, a 10.0-inch infotainment panel, and multiple airbags. It gets a bespoke 2,000W sound system with 10 amplifiers and a subwoofer.
The Volkswagen ID.5 GTX Xcite is a special one-off project, built primarily for showcasing the sporty credentials of the ID. series at various auto shows. The coupe-SUV is not meant for sale.