Volkswagen unveils one-off ID.5 concept car with Lamborghini paint scheme

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 14, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX Xcite features a bespoke sound system with 10 amplifiers and a subwoofer (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

German automaker Volkswagen has taken the wraps off its one-off concept car based on the ID.5 GTX model. This EV was created by a team of 14 apprentices. The coupe-SUV flaunts a special paint job with matte and gloss finishes, borrowed from the catalogs of Italian supercar marque Lamborghini. The car was showcased during the "ID. Meet" event in Switzerland.

Context Why does this story matter?

Volkswagen ID. series is essentially a range of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) that is underpinned by the brand's modular MEB platform.

The first offering from the ID. range was showcased in 2016 at the Paris Motor Show, after the scandalous "Dieselgate" events that shook the automobile industry.

A team of apprentices took over a year to finish the special ID.5 GTX Xcite concept car.

Exteriors The EV rolls on powder-coated 22-inch forged aluminium wheels

The Volkswagen ID.5 GTX Xcite has a modern design philosophy and features a special paint scheme borrowed from Lamborghini, a sculpted bonnet, projector LED headlights, full-width LED DRLs, a wide air dam, and a sloping roofline. The EV is flanked by orange-colored GTX badging, ORVMs, and powder-coated 22-inch forged aluminium wheels. The rear end is graced by blacked-out LED taillights and a boot-lid spoiler.

Information It delivers a claimed range of up to 490km

The ID.5 GTX Xcite draws power from a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup linked to an 82kWh battery pack. The powertrain generates 295hp of power and 460Nm of torque. It allows the car to deliver a claimed range of up to 490km on a single charge.

Interiors The coupe-SUV features premium Alcantara and vegan leather upholstery

On the inside, the ID.5 GTX Xcite has a five-seater cabin covered in Alcantara and vegan leather upholstery with orange-colored contrast stitching. It features ambient lighting, powered front seats, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with bright orange trim, a digital instrument cluster, a 10.0-inch infotainment panel, and multiple airbags. It gets a bespoke 2,000W sound system with 10 amplifiers and a subwoofer.

Information Volkswagen ID.5 GTX Xcite: Availability

The Volkswagen ID.5 GTX Xcite is a special one-off project, built primarily for showcasing the sporty credentials of the ID. series at various auto shows. The coupe-SUV is not meant for sale.