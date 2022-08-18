Auto

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched at Rs. 4 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 18, 2022, 01:22 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is equipped with dual airbags (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new-generation Alto K10 in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 4 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback flaunts an all-new design philosophy and is available in four trim levels: standard, LXi, VXi, and VXi+. The car is offered in six color options and is backed by a new 1.0-liter K10C, DualJet, Dual VVT, K-series petrol engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Alto is the highest-selling vehicle for Maruti Suzuki in India, with over 43 lakh units sold since its debut in 2000.

The homegrown carmaker is planning to achieve similar success with the new-generation hatchback and continue the streak of topping the sales charts.

The four-wheeler is the most affordable model in the "ARENA" portfolio and rivals the likes of Renault KWID.

Exteriors The hatchback is underpinned by the Heartect platform

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 sports the brand's modern design philosophy and features a sculpted bonnet, swept-back headlamps, bumper-mounted fog lamps, a hexagonal honeycomb-mesh grille, and a raked windscreen. The hatchback is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, body-colored door handles, and steel wheels with designer covers. The rear end of the car has wrap-around taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler.

Information It draws power from a 1.0-liter, K-series petrol engine

The 2022 Alto K10 is powered by a 1.0-liter K10C, DualJet, Dual VVT, K-series petrol engine that develops 67hp of maximum power and 89Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Interiors The car has a five-seater cabin with dual-tone fabric upholstery

On the inside, the Alto K10 has a five-seater cabin and features dual-tone fabric upholstery, minimalist dashboard design, power windows, manual AC, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The hatchback packs a semi-digital instrument cluster, a 4-speaker audio system, and a SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers is ensured by dual airbags, ABS, and rear parking sensors.

Information Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Pricing

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 starts at Rs. 3.99 lakh for the standard variant and goes up to Rs. 5.84 lakh for the range-topping VXi+ AGS trim (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. The car can be booked online or via the brand's dealership.