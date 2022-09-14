Auto

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara bags over 53,000 orders in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 14, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is underpinned by the Global-C platform

Maruti Suzuki has received more than 53,000 bookings for the Grand Vitara ahead of its official launch in the coming weeks. To recall, the SUV was unveiled in India on July 20 and is being positioned as a flagship offering for the carmaker. The car is based on Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and will be retailed via the brand's NEXA outlets across the country.

Context Why does this story matter?

Maruti Suzuki has revived the 'Grand Vitara' moniker in India after the second generation SUV was discontinued in 2015.

The new car is based on the brand's Global-C platform and is offered with mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid powertrain options.

The carmaker now plans to capture the mid-sized SUV market on our shores and take the crown from the reigning champion, Hyundai CRETA.

Exteriors The SUV sports LED headlamps and a chrome-studded grille

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has a typical SUV silhouette and features a long and sculpted hood, a chrome-studded grille, bumper-mounted LED headlamps with split-type DRLs, skid plates, and a wide air dam. The SUV is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out pillars, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.

Information It is backed by two hybrid powertrain options

The Grand Vitara is powered by an all-new 1.5-liter strong-hybrid petrol setup (115hp/141Nm) and a 1.5-liter, K-series mild-hybrid petrol unit (103hp/117Nm). Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and a CVT gearbox. The SUV also features an all-wheel-drive setup.

Interiors The car features ventilated front seats and a head-up display

On the inside, the Grand Vitara has a five-seater cabin with premium upholstery, a head-up display, panoramic sunroof, connected car functions, wireless charger, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 9.0-inch infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ESP, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Pricing

In India, the pricing and availability details of the Grand Vitara will be disclosed by Maruti Suzuki in the coming weeks. We expect the SUV to be priced at around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).