Maruti Suzuki is offering great deals on cars this month

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 10, 2022, 05:53 pm

The offers are valid only till the end of May (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has announced discounts on models from its NEXA and Arena portfolios in India. The company is offering benefits of up to Rs. 42,000 on its popular offerings such as the WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, and S-Cross, among others. These offers are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of exchange bonuses and special offers.

Context Why does this story matter?

Maruti Suzuki is the largest carmaker in India in terms of sales. It has offerings spread across the hatchback, sedan, and SUV segments.

The company is providing a variety of exciting offers on its popular models in order to boost revenue.

These deals will attract a lot of potential buyers, even with the recent price hikes by the manufacturer.

Car #1 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Price starts at Rs. 5.25 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio can be bought at a discount of up to Rs. 33,000. The car has a mono-slat grille, swept-back headlights, and 15-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, there are five seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, dual airbags, and rear parking sensors. The vehicle is fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 66hp/89Nm.

Car #2 Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Price begins at Rs. 5.35 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is available with benefits of up to Rs. 36,000. The hatchback flaunts a muscular bonnet, roof rails, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. Five seats, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and dual airbags are available inside. The car is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine which generates 82hp/113Nm.

Car #3 Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Price starts at Rs. 5.47 lakh

There are discounts worth Rs. 38,000 on Maruti Suzuki WagonR, comprising Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus. It sports a chrome-garnished grille, a sculpted bonnet, and large headlights. The 5-seater cabin gets a multifunctional steering wheel, multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD. The car is offered with a 67hp, 1.0-liter petrol engine; an 89hp, 1.2-liter petrol mill; and a 1.0-liter motor that makes 56hp in CNG guise.

Car #4 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price begins at Rs. 8.95 lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross gets discounts of up to Rs. 42,000, including Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus. The SUV has LED headlights, a chromed grille, roof rails, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are five seats, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, automatic climate control, and multiple airbags. It draws power from a 1.5-liter K-series petrol engine (103hp/138Nm). It is mated to a 5-speed manual/automatic gearbox.