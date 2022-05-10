Auto

Is Kawasaki Ninja 300 better than TVS Apache RR 310?

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 10, 2022, 04:29 pm 2 min read

Kawasaki Ninja 300 and TVS Apache RR 310 both compete in the sub-400cc supersport segment

Japanese motorcycle marque Kawasaki had recently launched the updated version of its Ninja 300 in the Indian market. It goes up against its closest rival, the TVS Apache RR 310 in the middleweight supersport segment. While the former gets a powerful parallel-twin motor, the Apache offers better electronics such as ride-by-wire throttle and multiple riding modes. So, which one should you buy?

Context Why does this story matter?

The middleweight motorcycle segment in India has seen a lot of activity in recent years, with all brands trying their luck in categories such as naked, supersport, touring, and cruiser.

Kawasaki was one of the early movers in the sub-400cc segment, offering features ahead of its time.

However, TVS has caught up with its rivals to offer better electronics at lower pricing.

Design TVS Apache RR 310 offers better looks and more features

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 features a muscular 17-liter fuel tank, split-type seats, a twin-pod halogen headlight, an LED taillight, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and 17-inch multi-spoke wheels. Meanwhile, the Apache RR 310 offers an aggressive, fully-faired body with a 11-liter fuel tank, a 5.0-inch colored TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, and an all-LED lighting setup with a dual-projector headlamp unit.

Performance The Ninja 300 is backed by a more powerful engine

The Ninja is fueled by a 296cc, parallel twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 38.4hp/27Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch. The TVS Apache RR 310 draws power from a 312cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill which produces 34hp/27.3Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. The Apache also gets ride-by-wire technology with four riding modes.

Safety They both feature dual-channel ABS for better handling

For rider's safety, both the Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the TVS Apache RR 310 get disc brakes on the front and the rear wheel along with dual-channel ABS for enhanced handling. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks on the former, while the latter gets upside-down forks at the front. On the rear, both the bikes get a mono-shock unit.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 carries a price-tag of Rs. 3.37 lakh, while the TVS Apache RR 310 can be yours for Rs. 2.59 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Our vote goes in favor of the Apache for its advanced electronics package with four riding modes, relaxed ergonomics, and a better suspension setup suited for the Indian road conditions.