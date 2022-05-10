Auto

Tata cars available with discounts of up to Rs. 65,000

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 10, 2022, 02:20 pm 2 min read

Tata Harrier gets the highest benefits of Rs. 65,000 this month (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has announced discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 on select products from its portfolio in India. This move by the company is to improve sales of its popular offerings such as the Tiago, Tigor, Harrier, and Safari. Notably, these deals are subject to the availability of stock and may vary depending on the city and the chosen variant.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors is the second-largest carmaker in India, with offerings in the hatchback, sedan, and SUV segments.

With every manufacturer increasing car prices to offset the rising costs, the discounts provided by Tata Motors on its popular products will provide relief to potential buyers.

The highest discount of up to Rs. 65,000 is available on the Harrier model.

Car #1 Tata Tiago: Price starts at Rs. 5.38 lakh

The Tata Tiago is offered with benefits worth Rs. 31,500. The hatchback has a chrome-accented grille, a muscular bonnet, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the 5-seater cabin gets a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a 7.0-inch infotainment system, dual airbags, and a rear-view camera. It is powered by a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder Revotron engine available in two tunes: 85hp/113Nm (petrol) and 72hp/95Nm (CNG).

Car #2 Tata Tigor: Price begins at Rs. 5.98 lakh

The Tata Tigor is available with discounts worth Rs. 31,500. The sedan sports swept-back headlights, a muscular bonnet, and a shark-fin antenna. Inside, there are five seats, a digital instrument cluster, a 7.0-inch infotainment system, and dual airbags for safety. Under the hood, the car runs on a 1.2-liter Revotron engine. It generates 85hp/113Nm in petrol form and 72hp/95Nm in CNG guise.

Car #3 Tata Harrier: Price begins at Rs. 14.65 lakh

The Harrier gets benefits of up to Rs. 65,000, including exchange bonuses worth Rs. 40,000. The SUV boasts a large grille, projector headlamps, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The 5-seater cabin has an 8.8-inch infotainment console, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, an air purifier, and six airbags. It is fueled by a 2.0-liter Kryotec turbo-diesel engine that produces 168hp/350Nm.

Car #4 Tata Safari: Price starts at Rs. 15.25 lakh

The Tata Safari is offered with discounts of up to Rs. 45,000. The car features a large chrome grille, silvered skid plates, roof rails, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. It gets a spacious 6- or 7-seater cabin with ventilated seats, an 8.8-inch infotainment panel, a panoramic sunroof, and six airbags. The SUV draws power from a 2.0-liter Kryotec turbo-diesel engine that puts out 168hp/350Nm.