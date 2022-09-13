Auto

Jeep Avenger could be the company's first EV in India

Jeep Avenger could be the company's first EV in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 13, 2022, 06:15 pm 2 min read

Jeep Avenger should arrive in India by 2025 (Photo credit: Jeep)

US automaker Jeep's Avenger SUV will debut in Europe in early 2023. It should also make its way to India by 2025. As for the highlights, the car has a stylish design and is expected to get a luxurious tech-loaded cabin. It will be backed by an electric powertrain and shall promise a range of up to 400km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Avenger is Jeep's smallest car and it is also the first to use Stellantis' STLA Small platform.

The market for compact SUVs in India is very hot now and the Avenger should attract many buyers on our shores.

It will probably arrive here in Completely Knocked Down (CKD) form and will rival the likes of Volvo XC40 Recharge.

Exteriors The car sports a closed-off grille and faux skid plate

Jeep Avenger has a lengthy hood, a closed-off seven-slatted grille with an 'e' logo, split-type headlights with LED DRLs, and a wide air vent. It is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, C-pillar-mounted rear door handles, a charging socket, and stylish wheels. Squared-off LED taillamps with X-shaped lights, a faux skid plate, and a tailgate with an 'e' logo on it grace the rear.

Information It will house up to 4 electric motors

Jeep Avenger should be based on the STLA Small EV platform. It will pack up to four electric motors linked with battery packs with an energy capacity of up to 84kWh. The car will deliver a range of up to 400km per charge.

Interiors The EV will get ADAS and 5 seats

Jeep Avenger will have a luxurious 5-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a digital instrument cluster and a standalone touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, crash sensors, and ADAS features.

Information How much will it cost?

Jeep will disclose the pricing and availability details of the Avenger EV in India at the time of its debut in 2025. However, the car might sport a price figure of around Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom).