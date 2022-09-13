Auto

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R v/s Suzuki Hayabusa: Which one is better?

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R v/s Suzuki Hayabusa: Which one is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 13, 2022, 05:14 pm 3 min read

Both motorcycles are equipped with ride-by-wire throttle

Kawasaki has recently launched the 2023 iteration of its liter-class supersport offering, the Ninja ZX-10R in India with a price tag of Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is powered by a 200hp, 998cc engine and goes up against the legendary Suzuki Hayabusa, which sits in a similar price bracket. But which one is a better motorcycle? Let us find out.

Context Why does this story matter?

Suzuki had introduced the legendary Hayabusa in 1999 with a design inspired by the Peregrine Falcon. It became the 'world's fastest production motorcycle' for the era.

However, its Japanese rival Kawasaki posed tough competition with the help of its capable 'Ninja' range of motorcycles.

The rivalry between the brands has carried on for over two decades, with new models coming into action.

Design Ninja ZX-10R bears a more aggressive appearance

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R features a 17-liter fuel tank, twin-pod LED headlight, 'Ram Air' intakes, rider-only saddle, a side-slung exhaust, a sleek LED taillamp, clip-on handlebar, and a Bluetooth-enabled 4.3-inch colored-TFT instrument cluster. Suzuki Hayabusa flaunts a 20-liter fuel tank, vertically-stacked LED headlight, a raised windscreen, angular mirrors, dual chromed exhausts, split-type seats, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Both motorcycles ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Performance Hayabusa draws power from a larger 1,340cc engine

The Ninja ZX-10R is powered by a 998cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine that churns out a maximum power of 200hp and a peak torque of 114.9Nm. The Hayabusa is fueled by a 1,340cc, liquid-cooled, four-cylinder, DOHC mill that develops 188hp of maximum power and 150Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both motorcycles are handled by a 6-speed gearbox, along with a bi-directional quickshifter.

Safety Both motorcycles are equipped with traction control and dual-channel ABS

In terms of rider safety, both the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and Suzuki Hayabusa are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, cruise control, and multiple riding modes. Suspension duties on both motorcycles are taken care of by inverted forks on the front and a link-type mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

In India, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R retails at Rs. 15.99 lakh, while the Suzuki Hayabusa will set you back by Rs. 16.41 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Ninja ZX-10R offers more aggressive styling and a powerful engine. However, our vote goes in favor of the Hayabusa for its overall design, ride and handling characteristics, and legendary long-distance touring capabilities.

Poll If the Hayabusa or Ninja ZX-10R doesn't excite you, which one will you choose?