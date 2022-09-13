Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R v/s Suzuki Hayabusa: Which one is better?
Kawasaki has recently launched the 2023 iteration of its liter-class supersport offering, the Ninja ZX-10R in India with a price tag of Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is powered by a 200hp, 998cc engine and goes up against the legendary Suzuki Hayabusa, which sits in a similar price bracket. But which one is a better motorcycle? Let us find out.
- Suzuki had introduced the legendary Hayabusa in 1999 with a design inspired by the Peregrine Falcon. It became the 'world's fastest production motorcycle' for the era.
- However, its Japanese rival Kawasaki posed tough competition with the help of its capable 'Ninja' range of motorcycles.
- The rivalry between the brands has carried on for over two decades, with new models coming into action.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R features a 17-liter fuel tank, twin-pod LED headlight, 'Ram Air' intakes, rider-only saddle, a side-slung exhaust, a sleek LED taillamp, clip-on handlebar, and a Bluetooth-enabled 4.3-inch colored-TFT instrument cluster. Suzuki Hayabusa flaunts a 20-liter fuel tank, vertically-stacked LED headlight, a raised windscreen, angular mirrors, dual chromed exhausts, split-type seats, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Both motorcycles ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.
The Ninja ZX-10R is powered by a 998cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine that churns out a maximum power of 200hp and a peak torque of 114.9Nm. The Hayabusa is fueled by a 1,340cc, liquid-cooled, four-cylinder, DOHC mill that develops 188hp of maximum power and 150Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both motorcycles are handled by a 6-speed gearbox, along with a bi-directional quickshifter.
In terms of rider safety, both the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and Suzuki Hayabusa are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, cruise control, and multiple riding modes. Suspension duties on both motorcycles are taken care of by inverted forks on the front and a link-type mono-shock unit on the rear end.
In India, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R retails at Rs. 15.99 lakh, while the Suzuki Hayabusa will set you back by Rs. 16.41 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Ninja ZX-10R offers more aggressive styling and a powerful engine. However, our vote goes in favor of the Hayabusa for its overall design, ride and handling characteristics, and legendary long-distance touring capabilities.