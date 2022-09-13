Auto

Attractive discounts on select Hyundai cars this month: Check offers

Attractive discounts on select Hyundai cars this month: Check offers

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 13, 2022, 04:35 pm 2 min read

The GRAND i10 NIOS, i20, and AURA are getting special offers this September (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai is offering huge discounts of up to Rs. 48,000 on select cars in India for the month of September. The offers are in the form of exchange bonuses, cash discounts, and corporate benefits and are available on GRAND i10 NIOS, i20, and AURA models. This move by the South Korean automaker is done to increase the brand's overall sales figures this month.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hyundai is currently one of the top three highest-selling automakers in India, with the VENUE and CRETA doing average sales figures of over 10,000 units per month.

The South Korean carmaker plans to retake the second position from Tata Motors by providing massive discounts on select cars in its portfolio.

This move will also provide relief to potential buyers after the recent price hike.

Car #1 Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS: Price starts at Rs. 5.43 lakh

The Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS is offered with discounts worth Rs. 48,000 in India. The hatchback features a muscular hood, LED DRLs, swept-back projector headlamps, and 15-inch diamond-cut wheels. Inside, the five-seater cabin has dual-tone upholstery, ambient lighting, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and dual airbags. It is offered with 1.2-liter petrol, a 1.2-liter bi-fuel (petrol+CNG), and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine.

Car #2 Hyundai AURA: Price begins at Rs. 6.09 lakh

The Hyundai AURA is available with benefits of up to Rs. 23,000 this month. The sedan sports LED headlamps, a chrome-finished grille, a sloping roofline, and wrap-around taillights. Inside, it gets five seats with premium upholstery, a sunroof, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and two airbags. It is backed by 1.2-liter petrol (81.86hp/113.7Nm), a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol (98.63hp/171.6Nm), and a 1.2-liter diesel engine (74hp/190Nm).

Car #3 Hyundai i20: Price starts at Rs. 7.03 lakh

The Hyundai i20 gets benefits worth Rs. 20,000 in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses. The hatchback flaunts projector LED headlights, a blacked-out grille, a shark-fin antenna, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The five-seater cabin features automatic climate control, a 10.25-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags. It draws power from 1.2-liter petrol (81.86hp/114.74Nm), a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol (118.36hp/171.62Nm), and a 1.5-liter diesel engine (98.63hp/240.26Nm).