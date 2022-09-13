Auto

Pagani Utopia debuts as a super-exclusive 825hp supercar: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 13, 2022, 12:09 pm 2 min read

Pagani Utopia features titanium quad exhausts (Photo credit: Pagani)

Pagani has taken the wraps off its latest offering, the Utopia. It is the production version of the C10 concept car. The supercar debuts with a rare combination of a powerful 825hp V12 engine and 7-speed manual transmission. The coupe was conceptualized by the Italian automaker after the owners of existing models requested three things: "simplicity, lightness, and the pleasure of driving."

Horacio Pagani founded 'Pagani Composite Research' in 1988, which grew into Pagani Automobili by the late 1990s.

The brand showcased its first car, the Zonda C12 at the Geneva Motor Show in 1999.

The Italian supercar marque is known for creating some of the most aero-efficient vehicles in the world and was one of the early promoters of active aero components.

Exteriors The supercar is underpinned by a 'Carbo-Titanium' monocoque chassis

Pagani Utopia has a monocoque chassis made using the brand's patented 'Carbo-Titanium HP62 G2' and 'Carbo-Triax HP62' materials. It features carbon fiber body panels, a sloping roofline, circular LED headlights, and a sculpted hood. The supercar is flanked by ORVMs, butterfly doors, and 21-inch (front)/ 22-inch (rear) designer wheels. Signature titanium quad exhausts, an active aero wing, and LED taillights grace the rear end.

Information It is backed by a potent V12 engine

The Utopia draws power from a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V12 engine that generates a maximum power of 825hp at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 1,100Nm between 2,800rpm and 5,900rpm. Transmission duties are handled by either a 7-speed AMT or a manual gearbox.

Interiors The coupe features premium leather upholstery and semi-digital instrument cluster

On the inside, the Utopia has a sporty yet luxurious two-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery on the racing-type bucket seats, dashboard, and door trims. The supercar features a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel, a machined gear lever, rotary-type switches, circular AC vents, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and ESC.

Information Pagani Utopia: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Utopia will be announced by Pagani in the coming months. The supercar will be produced in a limited run of 99 units. It is expected to be priced at around $2.5 million (approximately Rs. 19.85 crore).