TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition gets new color variant

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 13, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition features a Bluetooth-enabled LCD instrument cluster (Photo credit: TVS Motor Company)

TVS Motor Company is offering an all-new shade on the Race Edition variant of the Ntorq 125 scooter in India. The vehicle can now be opted in a 'Marine Blue' paint job, in addition to the existing 'Race Edition Red' paintwork. Barring the new color option, the two-wheeler remains unaltered. It is backed by a 124.8cc, three-valve engine that makes 9.25hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 2018, TVS Motor Company introduced the sporty Ntorq scooter in the Indian market. It was an instant hit, due to its quirky styling and powerful 124.8cc engine.

It was the first made-in-India scooter to support the navigation function on the Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster and feature an engine kill switch.

In 2020, the automaker updated the two-wheeler to comply with BS6 emission norms.

Design The scooter flaunts sporty decals and an all-LED lighting setup

The TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition has an aggressive design language and sports an apron-mounted LED headlight, angular mirrors, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, split-type grab rails, sporty decals, and a tapered tail section with a sleek LED taillamp. It packs a digital instrument cluster with support for navigation and smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. The scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels.

Information It draws power from a 125cc, single-cylinder engine

The Ntorq 125 Race Edition is offered with a potent 124.8cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, three-valve engine that generates a maximum power of 9.25hp and a peak torque of 10.5Nm. The mill is linked to a CVT gearbox.

Safety It is equipped with telescopic front forks

In terms of rider safety, the Ntorq 125 Race Edition comes equipped with a disc brake on the front and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with Combined Braking System (CBS) for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the scooter are carried out by telescopic forks on the front and a coil spring unit with hydraulic dampers on the rear end.

Information TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition: Pricing

In India, the TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition will set you back by Rs. 87,011 (ex-showroom). The sporty scooter is offered with two paint schemes, namely Marine Blue and Race Edition Red.