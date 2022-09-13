Auto

2023 KTM X-BOW GT-XR goes official with 280km/h top speed

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 13, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

KTM X-BOW GT-XR has a dry weight of 1,130kg (Photo credit: KTM)

KTM has taken the wraps off the X-BOW GT-XR for the global car market. The sports car is the first street-legal, high-performance offering from the Austrian marque. Inspired by LMP and GT race cars, the four-wheeler features an aerodynamic body and has a jet fighter-like canopy for its two-seater cabin. It is fueled by an Audi-sourced 2.5-liter, five-cylinder engine that makes 493.4hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

Austrian automaker KTM is primarily known for creating track-focused as well as off-road-biased motorcycles.

However, the brand ventured into the world of four-wheelers in 2008 with the first-generation X-BOW. It was an open-top sports car, made exclusively for track use.

The 2023 X-BOW GT-XR is underpinned by a carbon fiber monocoque chassis and follows the company's "Ready To Race" design philosophy.

Exteriors The supercar gets carbon fiber bodywork and a large spoiler

The 2023 KTM X-BOW GT-XR has a race car-like design and features aerodynamic carbon fiber bodywork, a curved windscreen mounted on the jet fighter-like canopy, sleek LED headlights, a large air splitter, and LED DRLs. On the sides, the supercar is flanked by air scoops and blacked-out designer 20-inch alloy wheels. LED taillights and a large spoiler are available at the rear end.

Information It draws power from a 2.5-liter, inline-five engine

The 2023 X-BOW GT-XR is backed by the legendary Audi-sourced 2.5-liter, inline-five, TFSI, turbocharged petrol engine that churns out a maximum power of 493.4hp and a peak torque of 581Nm. The mill is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Interiors It has a Formula 3-derived two-seater cabin

On the inside, the KTM X-BOW GT-XR has a sporty two-seater cabin that is derived from Formula 3. It features bucket-type racing seats with a four-point racing harness, back-lit switches, a racing-inspired multifunctional steering wheel with an integrated display, multi-stage AC, a digital rear-view mirror, and an adjustable pedal box system. Passengers' safety is ensured by airbags, ABS, and Electronic Stability Program (ESP).

Information 2023 KTM X-BOW GT-XR: Pricing

The 2023 KTM X-BOW GT-XR will be produced in a limited run of just 100 units. The supercar retails with a sticker price of $284,700 (approximately Rs. 2.26 crore) in the US.