Bajaj Auto discontinues Pulsar 180 bike in India: Check details

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 22, 2022, 05:59 pm 2 min read

Bajaj Pulsar 180 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Bajaj Auto)

Bajaj Auto has discontinued the Pulsar 180 in India. The production of the bike was terminated a few months back, as per a report by Bikewale. The bike maker has not announced the reason for taking the motorcycle off the shelves. However, we expect it to be due to a lack of demand. The two-wheeler is not available on the brand's website too.

In 2001, Bajaj Auto introduced the performance-oriented Pulsar range of motorcycles with the Pulsar 150 and 180.

The latter was a game-changer for its time by being one of the most powerful offerings in the sub-200cc category. It received a minor facelift in 2021 in the form of four paint schemes.

Its cancellation in India is likely to make way for a new-generation product.

Design The bike sports LED taillamp and 17-inch alloy wheels

The Bajaj Pulsar 180 flaunts an aggressive design language and features a muscular 15-liter fuel tank, a halogen headlamp with LED DRLs, angular mirrors, clip-on handlebars, split-type seats, grab rails, and a sleek tail section with dual LED taillamp units. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument cluster with a blue backlight. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in wide section street tires.

Information It is powered by a 179cc, single-cylinder engine

The Pulsar 180 is backed by a 178.6cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, DTSi engine that is linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill churns out 16.78hp of maximum power and 14.52Nm of peak torque.

Safety It is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

In terms of rider's safety, the Pulsar 180 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for improved braking performance on various terrains. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are carried out by telescopic forks on the front and five-step adjustable Nitrox shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Bajaj Pulsar 180: Pricing

Before going off the shelves, the Bajaj Pulsar 180 carried a price tag of Rs. 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. We expect the bike maker to fill the gap between Pulsar N160 and N250 soon with an all-new product.