Auto

Deliveries of Royal Enfield Hunter 350 start in India

Deliveries of Royal Enfield Hunter 350 start in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 22, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by a 349cc, J-series engine (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has begun delivering its most affordable model to date, the Hunter 350 in India. The motorcycle made its debut on our shores earlier this month and is available in three variants: Retro Factory, Metro Dapper, and Metro Rebel. The bike shares the J-series platform with the Meteor 350 and Classic 350 from the brand's line-up, albeit in a slightly retuned avatar.

Context Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield debuted the critically-acclaimed J-series platform with the Meteor 350 in 2020. The bike is currently a top-selling product for the brand in the UK under the 500cc segment.

The new architecture immensely improved the noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels, an issue that plagued the older UCE (Unit Construction Engine)-based motorcycles.

Hunter 350 is one of the lightest offerings from the brand.

Design The bike gets bar-end mirrors and a 13-liter fuel tank

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 flaunts a retro-scrambler look and features a 13-liter fuel tank, a wide handlebar, ribbed-pattern single-piece seat, grab rails, an upswept exhaust, optional bar-end mirrors, a blacked-out round headlamp unit, and a circular LED taillamp. It packs a semi-digital instrument cluster with an optional Tripper Navigation unit. The motorcycle rides on either 17-inch wire-spoked or alloy wheels, depending on variant.

Information It is backed by a 20hp, 350cc J-series engine

The Hunter 350 is powered by a 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, J-series engine that does duties on the Meteor 350 and Classic 350. The mill develops a maximum power of 20.2hp and a peak torque of 27Nm. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety The bike is equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For the rider's safety, the Hunter 350 is equipped with a disc brake on the front and a drum/disc on the rear wheel, along with either a single-channel or dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front and six-step preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Pricing and availability

In India, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 begins at Rs. 1.5 lakh for the base Retro Factory variant and goes up to Rs. 1.69 lakh for the range-topping Metro Rebel trim (all prices, ex-showroom). It can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.

Poll If not the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, which one will you choose?