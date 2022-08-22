2022 Honda BR-V goes official in Thailand: Check features
Honda has launched the 2022 iteration of the BR-V in Thailand with a starting price tag of THB 915,000 (approximately Rs. 20.47 lakh). The MPV is available in two variants: E and EL. The second-generation car comes equipped with the brand's "Sensing" suite which comprises multiple ADAS functions. The four-wheeler is offered with a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, i-VTEC petrol engine.
- Honda has a wide variety of MPVs available in the Thai market. The cars are offered with a modern design, a versatile cabin, and fuel-efficient engines.
- The previous generation of the BR-V was available in India and was discontinued by the Japanese carmaker due to poor sales figures and stricter BS6 norms.
- The 2022 version is unlikely to arrive on our shores.
The 2022 Honda BR-V has an aggressive design philosophy and features a sculpted bonnet, LED headlights with DRLs, a prominent grille, a wide air dam, and skid plates on the front and rear. The MPV is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear.
The 2022 BR-V is backed by a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, DOHC, four-cylinder, i-VTEC petrol engine that churns out 119hp of maximum power and 145Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a CVT gearbox.
On the inside, the 2022 BR-V has dual-tone leather upholstery (Black and Mocha Gray) and features a minimalist dashboard, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. The MPV packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.
In Thailand, the 2022 Honda BR-V will set you back by THB 915,000 (approximately Rs. 20.47 lakh) for the base E variant and THB 973,000 (roughly Rs. 21.77 lakh) for the range-topping EL model.