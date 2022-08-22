Auto

2022 Honda BR-V goes official in Thailand: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 22, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

2022 Honda BR-V rides on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has launched the 2022 iteration of the BR-V in Thailand with a starting price tag of THB 915,000 (approximately Rs. 20.47 lakh). The MPV is available in two variants: E and EL. The second-generation car comes equipped with the brand's "Sensing" suite which comprises multiple ADAS functions. The four-wheeler is offered with a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, i-VTEC petrol engine.

Honda has a wide variety of MPVs available in the Thai market. The cars are offered with a modern design, a versatile cabin, and fuel-efficient engines.

The previous generation of the BR-V was available in India and was discontinued by the Japanese carmaker due to poor sales figures and stricter BS6 norms.

The 2022 version is unlikely to arrive on our shores.

Exteriors The rugged MPV flaunts black cladding and skid plates

The 2022 Honda BR-V has an aggressive design philosophy and features a sculpted bonnet, LED headlights with DRLs, a prominent grille, a wide air dam, and skid plates on the front and rear. The MPV is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear.

Information It draws power from a 1.5-liter, i-VTEC petrol engine

The 2022 BR-V is backed by a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, DOHC, four-cylinder, i-VTEC petrol engine that churns out 119hp of maximum power and 145Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a CVT gearbox.

Interiors The car has dual-tone leather upholstery and "Honda Sensing" suite

On the inside, the 2022 BR-V has dual-tone leather upholstery (Black and Mocha Gray) and features a minimalist dashboard, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. The MPV packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.

Information 2022 Honda BR-V: Pricing

In Thailand, the 2022 Honda BR-V will set you back by THB 915,000 (approximately Rs. 20.47 lakh) for the base E variant and THB 973,000 (roughly Rs. 21.77 lakh) for the range-topping EL model.