Benling Believe e-scooter launched at Rs. 97,500: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 21, 2022, 05:17 pm 2 min read

Benling Believe delivers 120km of range (Photo credit: Benling)

Gurugram-based automaker Benling has introduced its Believe electric scooter in India. It is available in six color options. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty design and offers many features including a digital instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting. It is backed by an electric powertrain and promises a range of 120km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

India is going through an EV revolution and several automakers are setting up shop here to capitalize on this trend.

The Benling Believe is the latest product to emerge in the market. Its good looks, long list of features, and decent performance will surely appeal to buyers.

The two-wheeler rivals the likes of BGauss D15, Ola S1, and Okinawa Okhi90.

Design The scooter has a USB port and 12-inch wheels

The Benling Believe has a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a side stand sensor. The scooter packs a full-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console with GPS, a USB charger, and rides on 12-inch alloy wheels. It is offered in Black, Blue, Yellow, Purple, Gray, and White shades.

Information It attains a top speed of 75km/h

The Benling Believe is powered by a 3.2kW BLDC hub motor linked to a 3.2kWh swappable battery pack. The setup allows the vehicle to hit a top speed of 75km/h and deliver a range of 120km per charge.

Safety It gets dual rear shock absorbers

In terms of safety equipment, the Benling Believe electric scooter is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It also gets parking assist, break-down assist, and an anti-theft function. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Benling Believe: Pricing and rivals

In India, the Benling Believe electric scooter sports a price tag of Rs. 97,520 (ex-showroom). The vehicle has been priced competitively and takes on rivals such as the BGauss D15 and Okinawa Okhi90.

