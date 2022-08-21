Auto

Maruti Suzuki coupe SUV spotted testing in India: Check design

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 21, 2022, 05:15 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki has been spotted testing an all-new coupe SUV in India in a heavily camouflaged avatar. The upcoming vehicle will likely be based on the new generation Baleno. The automaker should slot the four-wheeler (codenamed YTB) below the Grand Vitara in its NEXA portfolio. The car will likely be powered by a 1.2-liter dual VVT petrol engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Maruti Suzuki has been on a roll in recent months with launches such as the Baleno, Brezza, Grand Vitara, and Alto K10. This showcases its commitment to the Indian market.

The homegrown carmaker is currently the leader in our country in terms of sales figures.

The upcoming coupe SUV will be a first for the brand and heat up competition in the mid-sized segment.

Exteriors The coupe SUV will sport LED headlights and alloy wheels

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki coupe SUV will flaunt the brand's modern design philosophy and feature a sculpted bonnet, all-LED lighting setup, skid plates, redesigned bumpers, and a sloping roofline. The car will be flanked on the sides by ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and designer alloy wheels. The rear end will likely have LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna.

Information It will be backed by a 1.2-liter, K-series petrol engine

The technical specifications for the upcoming coupe SUV are yet to be disclosed. We expect it to be powered by a 1.2-liter, dual VVT, K-series petrol engine from the Baleno. The mill generates 89hp of power and 113Nm of torque.

Interiors The car will get a five-seater cabin with multiple airbags

The interiors of the Maruti Suzuki coupe SUV are under the wraps. However, we expect the car to get a spacious five-seater cabin much like the Baleno. It will likely feature a minimalist dashboard, premium leatherette upholstery, connected car technology, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment system. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags.

Information How much will it cost?

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the upcoming coupe SUV will be disclosed by Maruti Suzuki at the time of launch. We expect the car to be priced at around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.