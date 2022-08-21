Mahindra Scorpio-N v/s Scorpio Classic: Which one should you buy?
Mahindra has launched the Scorpio Classic in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 11.99 lakh. In June, the homegrown carmaker had also debuted its bigger sibling, the Scorpio-N with an introductory price tag of Rs. 11.99 lakh. Between these two capable SUVs, which one offers a better value-for-money proposition? Let us find out.
- Mahindra decided against discontinuing the previous generation Scorpio, as the SUV was still in demand even after the launch of the all-new Scorpio-N.
- The homegrown SUV specialist updated the aging four-wheeler with a few visual and mechanical upgrades and renamed it the "Scorpio Classic."
- However, this has created a dilemma among buyers, on whether to opt for the tried-and-tested model or the new-generation version.
Mahindra Scorpio-N flaunts a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-slatted grille, projector LED headlights, dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, and vertically stacked LED taillamps. It is 4,662mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,750mm. The Scorpio Classic sports a muscular hood with a functional air scoop, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, roof rails, 17-inch wheels, and LED taillights. It has a wheelbase of 2,680mm and is 4,456mm long.
The Scorpio-N gets a 2.0-liter mHawk diesel engine offered in two states of tune: 130hp/300Nm and 172hp/370Nm, and a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol unit that produces 200hp/380Nm. The Scorpio Classic is powered by a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel motor that churns out 130hp/300Nm. Both the SUVs are available with a 6-speed manual gearbox, however, the The Scorpio-N also gets a 6-speed automatic transmission and optional all-wheel-drive.
The Scorpio-N features a dual-tone dashboard, premium leather upholstery, a sunroof, connected car functions, a semi-digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel, and a 12-speaker 3D Sony sound system. The Scorpio Classic gets a dual-tone fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, cruise control, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. Both the SUVs ensure passengers' safety with multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.
Mahindra Scorpio-N ranges between Rs. 11.99 lakh and Rs. 23.9 lakh, while the Scorpio Classic is available between Rs. 11.99 lakh and Rs. 15.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). If you are looking for a no-nonsense vehicle with a tried-and-tested powertrain and an old-school charm, go for the Scorpio Classic. However, if you want a modern-looking SUV with a spacious tech-forward cabin, get the Scorpio-N.