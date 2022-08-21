Auto

Mahindra Scorpio-N v/s Scorpio Classic: Which one should you buy?

Mahindra has launched the Scorpio Classic in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 11.99 lakh. In June, the homegrown carmaker had also debuted its bigger sibling, the Scorpio-N with an introductory price tag of Rs. 11.99 lakh. Between these two capable SUVs, which one offers a better value-for-money proposition? Let us find out.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mahindra decided against discontinuing the previous generation Scorpio, as the SUV was still in demand even after the launch of the all-new Scorpio-N.

The homegrown SUV specialist updated the aging four-wheeler with a few visual and mechanical upgrades and renamed it the "Scorpio Classic."

However, this has created a dilemma among buyers, on whether to opt for the tried-and-tested model or the new-generation version.

Exteriors Mahindra Scorpio-N has larger dimensions

Mahindra Scorpio-N flaunts a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-slatted grille, projector LED headlights, dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, and vertically stacked LED taillamps. It is 4,662mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,750mm. The Scorpio Classic sports a muscular hood with a functional air scoop, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, roof rails, 17-inch wheels, and LED taillights. It has a wheelbase of 2,680mm and is 4,456mm long.

Performance The Scorpio-N is available with two potent powertrain options

The Scorpio-N gets a 2.0-liter mHawk diesel engine offered in two states of tune: 130hp/300Nm and 172hp/370Nm, and a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol unit that produces 200hp/380Nm. The Scorpio Classic is powered by a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel motor that churns out 130hp/300Nm. Both the SUVs are available with a 6-speed manual gearbox, however, the The Scorpio-N also gets a 6-speed automatic transmission and optional all-wheel-drive.

Interiors The Scorpio-N features connected car functions

The Scorpio-N features a dual-tone dashboard, premium leather upholstery, a sunroof, connected car functions, a semi-digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel, and a 12-speaker 3D Sony sound system. The Scorpio Classic gets a dual-tone fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, cruise control, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. Both the SUVs ensure passengers' safety with multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

Mahindra Scorpio-N ranges between Rs. 11.99 lakh and Rs. 23.9 lakh, while the Scorpio Classic is available between Rs. 11.99 lakh and Rs. 15.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). If you are looking for a no-nonsense vehicle with a tried-and-tested powertrain and an old-school charm, go for the Scorpio Classic. However, if you want a modern-looking SUV with a spacious tech-forward cabin, get the Scorpio-N.