Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle spotted testing in production-ready guise: Check design

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 10, 2022, 12:34 pm 2 min read

The Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle will feature a retro-inspired look. Representative image (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

The Bonneville-inspired retro-looking motorcycle by Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles has been spotted doing test runs in a near-production guise, albeit with slight camouflage. The upcoming bike could likely be powered by a 250-350cc, single-cylinder engine and shall compete in the popular sub-500cc retro-motorcycle category in the Indian market. The two-wheeler is expected to break cover in the coming months.

Context Why does this story matter?

The joint venture (JV) between Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles was created to cater to the sub-500cc segment of motorcycles in various markets, including India.

Bajaj has been successful with its Dominar 400 across the globe, while the British marque has expertise in creating retro-looking bikes under its "Modern Classics" range.

The upcoming two-wheeler will primarily compete against Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

Design The motorcycle will sport teardrop-shaped fuel tank and alloy wheels

The Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle will flaunt a retro-inspired look and feature a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a wide handlebar, blacked-out round LED headlamp unit, an upswept exhaust, a single-piece seat, bar-end mirrors, and a sleek tail section with LED taillight. The bike will likely house a semi-digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. It will ride on multi-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in premium wide-section tires.

Information It will be backed by a potent single-cylinder engine

The details regarding the powertrain used in the Bajaj-Triumph bike are yet to be revealed. However, we expect the sub-500cc competitor to be powered by a potent 250-350cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It will be equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

In terms of rider's safety, the upcoming Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the bike will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end. Other electronic rider aids might be offered as well.

Information How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details for the upcoming Bajaj-Triumph retro-inspired motorcycle will be announced soon by both bikemakers in various markets. We expect the bike to carry a price tag of around Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

