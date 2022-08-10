Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle spotted testing in production-ready guise: Check design
The Bonneville-inspired retro-looking motorcycle by Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles has been spotted doing test runs in a near-production guise, albeit with slight camouflage. The upcoming bike could likely be powered by a 250-350cc, single-cylinder engine and shall compete in the popular sub-500cc retro-motorcycle category in the Indian market. The two-wheeler is expected to break cover in the coming months.
- The joint venture (JV) between Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles was created to cater to the sub-500cc segment of motorcycles in various markets, including India.
- Bajaj has been successful with its Dominar 400 across the globe, while the British marque has expertise in creating retro-looking bikes under its "Modern Classics" range.
- The upcoming two-wheeler will primarily compete against Royal Enfield Hunter 350.
The Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle will flaunt a retro-inspired look and feature a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a wide handlebar, blacked-out round LED headlamp unit, an upswept exhaust, a single-piece seat, bar-end mirrors, and a sleek tail section with LED taillight. The bike will likely house a semi-digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. It will ride on multi-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in premium wide-section tires.
The details regarding the powertrain used in the Bajaj-Triumph bike are yet to be revealed. However, we expect the sub-500cc competitor to be powered by a potent 250-350cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
In terms of rider's safety, the upcoming Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the bike will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end. Other electronic rider aids might be offered as well.
The pricing and availability details for the upcoming Bajaj-Triumph retro-inspired motorcycle will be announced soon by both bikemakers in various markets. We expect the bike to carry a price tag of around Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.