Mahindra Scorpio Classic to break cover on August 12

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 10, 2022, 10:51 am 2 min read

Mahindra Scorpio Classic will sport projector headlights (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra is gearing up to reveal the 2022 Scorpio Classic in India on August 12. The SUV has been recently spotted at a dealership sans camouflage, showcasing the refreshed design language. The vehicle will receive subtle changes to its exteriors and interiors. It will be offered in either a 7- or 9-seat configuration. The homegrown automaker will slot the updated model in the C-segment.

Mahindra has been on a roll in recent years and has introduced capable products such as the Thar, XUV700, Bolero Neo, and Scorpio-N in the Indian and select overseas markets.

The homegrown SUV specialist is now updating the legendary Scorpio for 2022, by adding the "Classic" moniker and new 'Twin Peaks' logo.

The four-wheeler will target the semi-urban markets, where it is immensely popular.

Exteriors The SUV will flaunt the new 'Twin Peaks' logo

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic will flaunt a muscular hood with an air scoop, vertical-slatted chrome grille with the 'Twin Peaks' logo, projector headlights, bumper-mounted fog lamps, and a wide air dam. The SUV will be flanked by roof rails, black pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The rear end will get vertically-stacked taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler.

Information It will be offered with a 2.2-liter diesel engine

The 2022 Scorpio Classic will remain mechanically unchanged. The SUV will be powered by a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine that churns out a maximum power of 140hp and a peak torque of 319Nm. The mill should be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors It will feature a refreshed dashboard and ambient lighting

On the inside, the Scorpio Classic will get a spacious seven/nine-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, ambient lighting, cruise control, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV should house an all-new touchscreen infotainment system with the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Information Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Scorpio Classic will be announced by Mahindra on August 12. However, we expect the updated SUV to carry a premium over the current model, which begins at Rs. 13.54 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.