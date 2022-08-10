Mahindra Scorpio Classic to break cover on August 12
Mahindra is gearing up to reveal the 2022 Scorpio Classic in India on August 12. The SUV has been recently spotted at a dealership sans camouflage, showcasing the refreshed design language. The vehicle will receive subtle changes to its exteriors and interiors. It will be offered in either a 7- or 9-seat configuration. The homegrown automaker will slot the updated model in the C-segment.
- Mahindra has been on a roll in recent years and has introduced capable products such as the Thar, XUV700, Bolero Neo, and Scorpio-N in the Indian and select overseas markets.
- The homegrown SUV specialist is now updating the legendary Scorpio for 2022, by adding the "Classic" moniker and new 'Twin Peaks' logo.
- The four-wheeler will target the semi-urban markets, where it is immensely popular.
The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic will flaunt a muscular hood with an air scoop, vertical-slatted chrome grille with the 'Twin Peaks' logo, projector headlights, bumper-mounted fog lamps, and a wide air dam. The SUV will be flanked by roof rails, black pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The rear end will get vertically-stacked taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler.
The 2022 Scorpio Classic will remain mechanically unchanged. The SUV will be powered by a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine that churns out a maximum power of 140hp and a peak torque of 319Nm. The mill should be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
On the inside, the Scorpio Classic will get a spacious seven/nine-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, ambient lighting, cruise control, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV should house an all-new touchscreen infotainment system with the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.
The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Scorpio Classic will be announced by Mahindra on August 12. However, we expect the updated SUV to carry a premium over the current model, which begins at Rs. 13.54 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.