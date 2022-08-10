Auto

Mahindra cars available with massive discounts this August: Check offers

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 10, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

These benefits are applicable at select dealerships

Mahindra is offering massive discounts of up to Rs. 62,000 on select cars in India for the month of August. They include the XUV300, Bolero Neo, and Marazzo. Select dealerships of the homegrown carmaker are providing these benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and complimentary accessories. Notably, there are no deals on models like Thar, Alturas G4, and Scorpio-N.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mahindra is known as an SUV and MUV specialist across the globe. Capable offerings such as the Thar, Scorpio-N, and XUV700 are currently driving the maximum sales numbers for the brand in India.

The homegrown automaker is trying to entice potential customers to other products in its portfolio as well, with attractive offers this August.

This move will benefit both the carmaker and buyers.

Car #1 Mahindra XUV300: Price starts at Rs. 8.41 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 is being offered with benefits worth Rs. 62,000 in India this August. The SUV has a muscular bonnet, projector headlights with DRLs, and a chrome-studded grille. Inside, it features a five-seater cabin with leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and multiple airbags. The car is powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine (109hp/200Nm) and a 1.5-liter diesel mill (115hp/300Nm).

Car #2 Mahindra Bolero Neo: Price begins at Rs. 9.29 lakh

Mahindra Bolero Neo is available with discounts of up to Rs. 20,500 in India. The SUV sports a clamshell bonnet, a chrome-slatted grille, designer wheels, and vertically positioned taillights. On the inside, it has a seven-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, key-less entry, a height-adjustable driver's seat, dual airbags, and ABS. The four-wheeler draws power from a 1.5-liter, mHAWK100 diesel engine (101.4hp/260Nm).

Car #3 Mahindra Marazzo: Price starts at Rs. 13.17 lakh

Mahindra Marazzo is up for grabs with a total discount of Rs. 40,200 this August. The MUV features a sculpted hood, projector headlights, a shark-fin antenna, and alloy wheels. A spacious six/seven-seater cabin is available with automatic climate control, rear AC vents, ambient lighting, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and multiple airbags. It is fueled by a 1.5-liter diesel engine that develops 121hp/300Nm.