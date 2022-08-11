Auto

Harley-Davidson Nightster launched at Rs. 15 lakh: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 11, 2022, 11:15 am 2 min read

Harley-Davidson Nightster has a rider-only saddle (Photo credit: Harley-Davidson)

Harley-Davidson Nightster has officially arrived in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is basically a scaled-down version of the Sportster S. It is the lightest bike from the US bikemaker and flaunts an all-new 975cc Revolution Max engine. The two-wheeler is the second bike in the company's Sport range to arrive in India.

Context Why does this story matter?

Harley-Davidson was founded in 1903 and is one of the few US-based automakers to have survived through the "Great Depression."

The brand set its foot on the Indian shores in 2009, offering 11 models on six platforms: Sport, Dyna, Softail, V-Rod, Touring, and Street.

The 2022 Nightster is essentially an all-new product conceptualized to revive the Sport range with its competitive price tag.

Design The cruiser features a semi-digital instrument cluster and alloy wheels

The Harley-Davidson Nightster has a typical cruiser silhouette and features an under-seat 12-liter fuel tank, a teardrop-shaped airbox, a wide handlebar, round LED headlights with a sculpted housing, a rider-only saddle, and a large fender. It packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and rides on 19-inch (front) and 16-inch (rear) alloy wheels. It is available in three colors: Vivid Black, Gunship Gray, and Redline Red.

Information It is backed by a Revolution Max 975T series engine

The Nightster draws power from a 975cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin Revolution Max engine that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill develops a maximum power of 90hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 95Nm at 5,000rpm.

Safety The motorcycle is equipped with dual-channel ABS and traction control

For the rider's safety, the 2022 Nightster comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheel, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and three riding modes: Road, Rain, and Sport. The suspension duties are taken care of by 41mm Showa "Dual Bending Valve" telescopic forks on the front and dual shock-absorber units on the rear end of the motorcycle.

Information Harley-Davidson Nightster: Pricing

In India, the Harley-Davidson Nightster will set you back by Rs. 14.99 lakh for the Vivid Black paint scheme and Rs. 15.13 lakh for the Gunship Gray, and Redline Red color options (all prices, ex-showroom).