2022 Toyota Land Cruiser's brochure leaked; India launch soon

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 23, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

2022 Toyota Land Cruiser has a wheelbase of 2,850mm (Photo credit: Toyota)

A brochure of the India-specific Toyota Land Cruiser has been leaked online. This hints that the Japanese automaker is gearing up to launch the SUV on our shores soon. To recall, the four-wheeler was unveiled for the global markets in June last year and is a flagship model for the brand. The car is powered by a 3.3-liter, V6 diesel engine that makes 309hp.

Toyota introduced the first generation Land Cruiser in 1951 as a luxurious off-road vehicle with a capable ladder-frame chassis and reliable engine.

The SUV became one of the best-selling models for the Japanese marque in the Australian and Middle Eastern car markets.

The previous generation SUV was brought to India as a CBU (completely built unit), demanding a premium due to import regulations.

Exteriors The SUV is underpinned by Toyota's TNGA-F platform

The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser has a typical SUV silhouette and gets a long and muscular bonnet, a large chrome-slatted grille, LED headlights with integrated DRLs, wide air dams, and skid plates. The SUV is flanked on the sides by indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches with cladding, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.

Information It is offered with a 3.3-liter, V6 diesel engine

The 2022 Land Cruiser is powered by a powerful 3.3-liter, V6 diesel engine that is mated with a 10-speed automatic gearbox. The mill develops a maximum power of 309hp and a peak torque of 700Nm.

Interiors The car has ventilated seats and multiple ADAS functions

On the inside, the Toyota Land Cruiser has a spacious seven-seater cabin with a driver-centric dashboard design, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, a head-up display, four-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a semi-digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and a 14-speaker JBL-sourced sound system. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.

Information 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser: Pricing

The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV starts at AED 231,900 (approximately Rs. 50.43 lakh) in the United Arab Emirates. We expect the SUV to cost significantly more when it makes its way to India.