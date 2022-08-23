Auto

Shelby unveils super-exclusive GT500 Code Red coupe with 1,300hp engine

Shelby unveils super-exclusive GT500 Code Red coupe with 1,300hp engine

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 23, 2022, 10:45 am 2 min read

Shelby GT500 Code Red has a re-engineered 5.4-liter V8 motor by Nelson Racing Engines (Photo credit: Shelby American)

US-based car tuning company, Shelby has unveiled the GT500 Code Red based on the Ford Mustang coupe. The car will be made in a limited production run of just 10 units per "model year" between 2020 and 2022. This is the first experimental vehicle from the brand to go into production with the upgrade package starting at $209,995 (approximately Rs. 1.68 crore).

Context Why does this story matter?

Shelby American is a high-performance car manufacturer and tuning company based out of the US. It was founded by Carroll Shelby in 1962 after his win in 1959 24 hours of Le Mans.

The Shelby Mustang GT350 was the first car to go into production as a part of the "Joint Venture" with Ford.

GT500 Code Red is one of the four experimental cars.

Exteriors The coupe has a large wing and quad exhaust tips

The Shelby GT500 Code Red is based on the Ford Mustang and features a long and sculpted bonnet, air scoops, a sleek grille, wide air dam, a sloping roofline, and projector LED headlamps with DRLs. On the sides, the coupe is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Signature three-slatted LED taillights, a large wing, and a diffuser grace the rear.

Information It draws power from a 1,300hp, V8 engine

The GT500 Code Red is backed by a 5.4-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that is re-engineered by Nelson Racing Engines. The mill develops 1,300hp of maximum power and 1,356Nm of peak torque when the coupe is running on E85 ethanol fuel.

Interiors The car gets leather-wrapped steering wheel and carbon fiber trims

On the inside, the GT500 Code Red has a redesigned dashboard with carbon fiber trims, premium leather upholstery, bucket-type racing seats, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The coupe packs a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity features and optional racing telemetry. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags and electronic driving aids.

Information Shelby GT500 Code Red: Pricing

In the US, the Shelby GT500 Code Red retails at $209,995 (approximately Rs. 1.68 crore). This cost is only for the upgrade package that will be used on the base Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 which starts at $79,420 (roughly Rs. 63.42 lakh).