Top 4 electric scooters in India below Rs. 1.5 lakh
The electric vehicle market in India is witnessing a boom, with multiple scooters being launched on our shores in recent years. Newer two-wheeler brands such as Ola Electric, Ather Energy, and Simple Energy, along with established automakers like TVS and Bajaj, have introduced a variety of EVs on our shores. Here is our list of the top four electric scooters.
- With the development of charging infrastructure in India over the last few years, established bikemakers along with new two-wheeler start-ups are exploring options with green mobility solutions.
- The electric scooter market has particularly witnessed good growth, with capable products such as Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube, and Bajaj Chetak topping the sales charts.
- Electrification is a welcome move considering rising fuel prices.
TVS iQube flaunts a rounded front apron with a sleek LED headlight, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, an LED taillight, a Bluetooth-enabled 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, 12-inch wheels, a disc (front) and drum (rear) brake setup, and telescopic front forks. It draws power from a 4.4kW hub-mounted electric motor linked to a 3.04kWh battery pack. The scooter has a claimed range of 100km/charge.
Simple One sports an angular design with an underbone chassis, an apron-mounted LED headlight, a stepped-up seat, designer mirrors, split-type taillamps, a 7.0-inch instrument console, 12.0-inch alloy wheels, disc brakes on both wheels, telescopic forks (front), and mono-shock unit (rear). It is powered by an 8.5kW electric motor paired with a 4.8kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of up to 236km/charge.
Ather 450X Gen3 has an aggressive design and features an apron-mounted LED headlight, a flat footboard, a sleek LED taillamp, 12-inch alloy wheels, 7.0-inch colored TFT touchscreen instrument cluster, telescopic forks (front), and a mono-shock unit (rear). It is backed by a 6kW PMS motor linked to a 3.7kWh battery pack. The scooter has a range of up to 146km per charge.
Ola S1 Pro has a tubular frame, featuring a smiley-shaped twin-pod LED headlight, a flat footboard, sleek LED taillamp, 12-inch aluminium wheels, 7.0-inch instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, disc brakes, a single front fork, and a rear mono-shock unit. It packs an 8.5kW electric motor linked to a 3.97kWh battery pack. It promises a riding range of up to 181km on a single charge.