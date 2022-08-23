Auto

Top 4 electric scooters in India below Rs. 1.5 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 23, 2022, 05:00 am 3 min read

The electric vehicle market in India is witnessing a boom, with multiple scooters being launched on our shores in recent years. Newer two-wheeler brands such as Ola Electric, Ather Energy, and Simple Energy, along with established automakers like TVS and Bajaj, have introduced a variety of EVs on our shores. Here is our list of the top four electric scooters.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the development of charging infrastructure in India over the last few years, established bikemakers along with new two-wheeler start-ups are exploring options with green mobility solutions.

The electric scooter market has particularly witnessed good growth, with capable products such as Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube, and Bajaj Chetak topping the sales charts.

Electrification is a welcome move considering rising fuel prices.

Scooter #1 TVS iQube: Price starts at Rs. 99,130

TVS iQube flaunts a rounded front apron with a sleek LED headlight, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, an LED taillight, a Bluetooth-enabled 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, 12-inch wheels, a disc (front) and drum (rear) brake setup, and telescopic front forks. It draws power from a 4.4kW hub-mounted electric motor linked to a 3.04kWh battery pack. The scooter has a claimed range of 100km/charge.

Scooter #2 Simple One: Price begins at Rs. 1.1 lakh

Simple One sports an angular design with an underbone chassis, an apron-mounted LED headlight, a stepped-up seat, designer mirrors, split-type taillamps, a 7.0-inch instrument console, 12.0-inch alloy wheels, disc brakes on both wheels, telescopic forks (front), and mono-shock unit (rear). It is powered by an 8.5kW electric motor paired with a 4.8kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of up to 236km/charge.

Scooter #3 Ather 450X Gen3: Priced at Rs. 1.39 lakh

Ather 450X Gen3 has an aggressive design and features an apron-mounted LED headlight, a flat footboard, a sleek LED taillamp, 12-inch alloy wheels, 7.0-inch colored TFT touchscreen instrument cluster, telescopic forks (front), and a mono-shock unit (rear). It is backed by a 6kW PMS motor linked to a 3.7kWh battery pack. The scooter has a range of up to 146km per charge.

Scooter #4 Ola S1 Pro: Costs Rs. 1.4 lakh

Ola S1 Pro has a tubular frame, featuring a smiley-shaped twin-pod LED headlight, a flat footboard, sleek LED taillamp, 12-inch aluminium wheels, 7.0-inch instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, disc brakes, a single front fork, and a rear mono-shock unit. It packs an 8.5kW electric motor linked to a 3.97kWh battery pack. It promises a riding range of up to 181km on a single charge.