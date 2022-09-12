Kinetic Green Zing electric scooter launched with 125km range
Kinetic Green has launched the Zing HSS (High-Speed Scooter) in India with a price tag of Rs. 85,000 (ex-showroom, including FAME II subsidy). It is the third electric scooter from the Pune-based EV maker to hit our shores and primarily targets a young customer base. The EV features a remote key with four controls: lock/unlock, anti-theft alarm, keyless start/stop, and find my scooter function.
- With electrification taking center stage, many established automakers along with EV start-ups are rapidly developing battery technology as well as charging infrastructure across the globe.
- Kinetic Green, a part of the Firodia Group of companies, was established in 2015 with the aim to provide affordable green mobility solutions in India.
- The brand made its debut in the electric scooter segment in January this year.
The Kinetic Zing HSS flaunts a sharp-looking front fascia and features an apron-mounted LED headlight, angular mirrors, a wide handlebar, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, a grab rail, and a large LED taillamp. The scooter packs a multifunctional instrument cluster with a part-failure warning, battery level, and trip meter. The EV also gets a USB port and rides on 10-inch alloy wheels.
The Zing HSS is backed by a 1.2kW hub-mounted motor paired with a removable 3.4kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup claims to deliver a range of up to 125km on a single charge. The scooter has a top speed of 60km/h.
For the safety of the rider, the Zing HSS comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a regenerative braking system for better braking efficiency. The suspension duties on the EV are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and three-step adjustable twin shock absorbers on the rear end.
The Zing HSS (High-Speed Scooter) by Kinetic Green will set you back by Rs. 85,000 (ex-showroom, including FAME II subsidy) in India. It rivals the likes of Hero Electric Optima and Okinawa Okhi90 on our shores.