Auto

Kinetic Green Zing electric scooter launched with 125km range

Kinetic Green Zing electric scooter launched with 125km range

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 12, 2022, 07:39 pm 2 min read

Kinetic Zing HSS has a top speed of 60km/h (Photo credit: Kinetic Green)

Kinetic Green has launched the Zing HSS (High-Speed Scooter) in India with a price tag of Rs. 85,000 (ex-showroom, including FAME II subsidy). It is the third electric scooter from the Pune-based EV maker to hit our shores and primarily targets a young customer base. The EV features a remote key with four controls: lock/unlock, anti-theft alarm, keyless start/stop, and find my scooter function.

Context Why does this story matter?

With electrification taking center stage, many established automakers along with EV start-ups are rapidly developing battery technology as well as charging infrastructure across the globe.

Kinetic Green, a part of the Firodia Group of companies, was established in 2015 with the aim to provide affordable green mobility solutions in India.

The brand made its debut in the electric scooter segment in January this year.

The Kinetic Zing HSS flaunts a sharp-looking front fascia and features an apron-mounted LED headlight, angular mirrors, a wide handlebar, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, a grab rail, and a large LED taillamp. The scooter packs a multifunctional instrument cluster with a part-failure warning, battery level, and trip meter. The EV also gets a USB port and rides on 10-inch alloy wheels.

Information It delivers a range of up to 125km per charge

The Zing HSS is backed by a 1.2kW hub-mounted motor paired with a removable 3.4kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup claims to deliver a range of up to 125km on a single charge. The scooter has a top speed of 60km/h.

Safety The scooter is equipped with regenerative braking system

For the safety of the rider, the Zing HSS comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a regenerative braking system for better braking efficiency. The suspension duties on the EV are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and three-step adjustable twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Kinetic Zing HSS: Pricing

The Zing HSS (High-Speed Scooter) by Kinetic Green will set you back by Rs. 85,000 (ex-showroom, including FAME II subsidy) in India. It rivals the likes of Hero Electric Optima and Okinawa Okhi90 on our shores.