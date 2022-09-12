Auto

Mahindra XUV400 v/s Tata Nexon EV MAX: Which is better?

Mahindra XUV400 v/s Tata Nexon EV MAX: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 12, 2022, 04:59 pm 3 min read

Both EVs claim to deliver a range of over 400km

Mahindra has revealed the highly-awaited XUV400 in India. It happens to be the first-ever all-electric SUV for the homegrown brand. The vehicle was first showcased at the Auto Expo in 2020 and it remains mostly unchanged from the original concept. It goes up against the Tata Nexon EV MAX on our shores. But which one is better? Let us find out.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors has been dominating the mid-size EV segment in the Indian market with the Nexon EV range in recent years.

The all-electric SUV was launched in 2020 and has been received warmly by critics and customers alike for its performance and value-for-money aspects.

However, with the introduction of the XUV400, Mahindra plans to take the crown away from the reigning champion.

Exteriors Tata Nexon EV MAX is visually more appealing

Mahindra XUV400 flaunts a muscular hood, a closed-off grille with copper-finished inserts and the 'Twin Peaks' logo, LED headlights with integrated DRLs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and wrap-around LED taillights. Tata Nexon EV MAX sports projector LED headlamps, a sleek black grille with blue accents, wide air dams, blacked-out B-pillars, and LED taillamps. Both SUVs roll on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Performance Mahindra XUV400 delivers more range

Mahindra XUV400 is backed by a single electric motor (150hp/340Nm) that is linked to a 39.4kWh battery pack. The setup claims to deliver a range of up to 456km on a single charge. Tata Nexon EV MAX draws power from a PMS electric motor (143hp/250Nm) paired with a slightly larger 40.5kWh battery pack. It has a claimed driving range of 437km per charge.

Interiors Nexon EV MAX gets ventilated front seats and air purifier

The XUV400 features a minimalist dashboard design, premium upholstery, ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, connected car functions, automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, six airbags, ABS, and a rear-view camera. The Nexon EV MAX gets a wireless charger, an air purifier, a sunroof, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, multiple airbags, and electronic stability program. Both EVs pack a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

The Tata Nexon EV MAX is available between Rs. 17.74 lakh and Rs. 19.24 lakh, while we expect the Mahindra XUV400 to carry a price tag of around Rs. 15-18 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). While the XUV400 features a slightly powerful motor and connected car features, our vote goes in favor of the Nexon EV MAX as it is an overall value-for-money offering.