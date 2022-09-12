Auto

2023 Volvo XC40 and XC90 to debut on September 21

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 12, 2022, 01:49 pm 3 min read

Volvo XC90 is a flagship offering from the Swedish brand. Representative image (Photo credit: Volvo)

Swedish automaker Volvo is gearing up to introduce the facelifted versions of the XC40 and XC90 in India on September 21. Both SUVs are set to receive minor tweaks to their exteriors as well as interiors, as part of the 2023 model year update. The cars will draw power from a 2.0-liter mild-hybrid powertrain, albeit in different states of tune.

Context Why does this story matter?

Volvo has been pushing the envelope when it comes to safety as well as green mobility solutions in recent years.

The Swedish marque has been slowly replacing its ICE-based models with either a mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or an all-electric alternative in its global line-up.

The facelifted XC40 and XC90 SUVs will feature the brand's refreshed design philosophy along with its critically acclaimed powertrain.

Car #1 Volvo XC40 will feature a frameless grille design

The facelifted Volvo XC40 will feature changes inspired by the C40 coupe-SUV. It will flaunt the signature "Thor's hammer" LED headlights, a frameless grille design, a clamshell bonnet, 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, door-mounted ORVMs, and vertically stacked LED taillights. Inside, the five-seater cabin will get ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, a 360-degree-view camera, multiple airbags, and ADAS functions.

Information It will be backed by a 2.0-liter mild-hybrid powertrain

The petrol-only powertrain from the current car will be replaced by an efficient 2.0-liter mild-hybrid setup on the updated XC40. It will produce 194hp of power, much like the global model, and should likely be mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Car #2 Volvo XC90 will flaunt an all-LED lighting setup

The updated Volvo XC90 will retain the overall design from the outgoing model. The SUV will sport a lengthy and muscular bonnet, a chromed grille, sleek LED headlamps with DRLs, flared wheel arches, designer alloy wheels, and vertically stacked LED taillamps. On the inside, the spacious seven-seater cabin will feature a new touchscreen infotainment system, an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, and multiple airbags.

Information It will draw power from a 296hp, mild-hybrid powertrain

The XC90 will likely retain the mild-hybrid powertrain of its predecessor. It combines a 2.0-liter petrol engine with a 48V electric motor. The setup churns out 296hp of power and 420Nm of torque. Transmission duties should be taken care of by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Pricing How much will they cost?

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 iterations of XC40 and XC90 will be announced by Volvo during the launch event scheduled for September 21. We expect the SUVs to carry a premium over the outgoing models. For reference, the former has a price tag of Rs. 44.5 lakh, while the latter starts at Rs. 93.9 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, India).