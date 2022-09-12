Auto

Hero Maestro Xoom 110 to be launched soon: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 12, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Hero Maestro Xoom 110 will get full-LED illumination. Representative image. (Photo credit: Hero MotoCorp)

Homegrown automaker Hero MotoCorp will launch its Maestro Xoom 110 scooter in India in the coming weeks. As for the highlights, the vehicle will have an aggressive design language and shall offer many features, including a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. It will be backed by a 110.9cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that puts out 8.03hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Hero Maestro range of scooters is extremely popular in India. The addition of the Xoom 110 model to this line-up will draw the attention of many buyers here.

The Xoom 110 is expected to offer the perfect combination of good looks, features, and performance.

It will take on rivals such as the TVS Jupiter, Honda Activa 6G, and Honda Dio.

Design The scooter will have 12-inch wheels and single-piece seat

The Hero Maestro Xoom 110 will have a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a side-mounted exhaust. The scooter will pack an all-LED setup for lighting and shall ride on 12-inch wheels. It will also get a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console with support for turn-by-turn navigation, missed call alert, and theft alert.

Information It will run on an 8hp, 111cc engine

The Hero Maestro Xoom 110 will draw power from a 110.9cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine with i3S technology sourced from the Maestro Edge 110. The mill will generate a maximum power of 8.03hp and a peak torque of 8.75Nm.

Safety It will get a front disc brake

In terms of safety equipment, the Hero Maestro Xoom 110 will be equipped with a front disc brake and a rear drum brake. It should also get ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Hero Maestro Xoom 110: Pricing and availability

Hero MotoCorp will announce the availability and pricing details of the Maestro Xoom 110 scooter in India at the time of its launch. However, the vehicle is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 75,000 (ex-showroom).