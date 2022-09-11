Auto

Made-in-India Kawasaki W175 to debut on September 25: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 11, 2022, 03:28 pm 2 min read

Kawasaki W175 will be the brand's cheapest bike in India (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Japanese automaker Kawasaki is expected to launch its W175 bike in India on September 25. The two-wheeler has been recently spied testing on the roads here and should be manufactured locally. As for the highlights, the vehicle will bear a retro-inspired design, featuring an analog instrument cluster. It shall run on a 177cc, air-cooled engine that makes 13hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The W175 will be Kawasaki's cheapest and most localized motorcycle in India.

It will draw styling cues from its elder sibling, the W800, and should offer decent performance. However, no fancy features will be available.

Nonetheless, if the two-wheeler is priced competitively in our market, the rivalry in the segment will be raised. It will rival the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Yamaha FZ-X.

Design The bike will have 17-inch wheels and peashooter exhaust

The made-in-India Kawasaki W175 will have a sloping fuel tank, a single-piece seat with a ribbed pattern, a peashooter exhaust, raised handlebars, and circular mirrors. The bike will pack an LED headlight and an analog instrument console and ride on 17-inch wire-spoked wheels. It will tip the scales at 135kg and shall be available in two shades: Special Edition Red and Ebony.

Information It will be fueled by a 13hp, 177cc engine

The new Kawasaki W175 will be backed by a 177cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 13hp of power and 13.2Nm of peak torque. The mill will be linked to a 5-speed gearbox and a chain-drive system.

Safety It will get twin rear shock absorbers

To ensure the safety of the rider, the made-in-India Kawasaki W175 will be equipped with a front disc brake, a drum rear brake, and single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the retro-styled two-wheeler will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the Kawasaki W175 in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, the two-wheeler is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

