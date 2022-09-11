Auto

Limited-run Lincoln Navigator One SUV arrives in global markets

Limited-run Lincoln Navigator One SUV arrives in global markets

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 11, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Lincoln Navigator One is limited to just 30 units.

US automaker Ford's luxury division Lincoln has introduced its Navigator One SUV in China. Its production is limited to 30 units. As for the highlights, the car has a regal look and a luxurious cabin with a long list of equipment, including a massive soundbar. Under the hood, it runs on a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 engine that makes 440hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

China is one of Lincoln's biggest markets, and this new version of the Navigator should draw the attention of a lot of buyers in the country.

The Navigator One is based on the L long-wheelbase version of the standard car and offers the perfect combination of good looks and features.

Sadly, this four-wheeler will not arrive in India.

Exteriors The car has 22-inch wheels and two-tone paintwork

The Lincoln Navigator One flaunts a sculpted hood, a massive rectangular chrome studded grille, sleek headlights, fog lamps, and a skid plate. It bears a dual-tone silver and purple paintwork. It is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, black B-pillars, and stylish 22-inch wheels. A raked windscreen and wrap-around LED taillights are available on the rear end of the four-wheeler.

Information It is fueled by a 440hp, 3.5-liter engine

Lincoln Navigator One is expected to be powered by a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 engine that puts out a maximum power of 440hp and a peak torque of 691.46Nm. The mill is linked to a 10-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The SUV gets 4 seats and Jian ware tea set

Lincoln Navigator One has a luxurious 4-seater cabin with captain's chairs in the rear, a massive center console with a tablet on it, a roof liner with integrated starlight LED elements, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a Jian ware tea set, a TV screen with a soundbar beneath it, and a touchscreen infotainment console. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information Lincoln Navigator One: Availability

We do not yet know how much the special edition Lincoln Navigator One SUV costs in China. However, all 30 units of the premium vehicle have already been reserved in the country.

Poll Which recently launched SUV in India caught your eye?