2022 KTM 390 Duke makes way to dealerships: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 11, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

2022 KTM 390 Duke is available in 2 shades (Photo credit: KTM).

Austrian automaker KTM's 2022 390 Duke bike has started arriving at dealerships across India. To recall, it was launched here earlier this month. As for the highlights, the bike has an aggressive design and offers many features, including a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument console. It draws power from a 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 42.9hp.

Why does this story matter?

Barring the addition of new color options, the 2022 iteration of the KTM 390 Duke remains visually identical to the previous-generation model. There are no mechanical alterations either.

Nonetheless, the two-wheeler's stylish looks should attract a lot of customers in India. The sporty-looking vehicle takes on rivals such as the BMW G 310 R on our shores.

Design The motorbike has split seats, 13.4-liter fuel tank

The 2022 KTM 390 Duke has a praying mantis-like headlight cluster, a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The motorcycle packs an all-LED lighting setup, a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument console, and rides on alloy rims. It can store 13.4 liters of fuel and is available in Dark Galvano and Liquid Metal color options.

Information It runs on a 43hp, 373cc engine

The 2022 KTM 390 Duke is fueled by a 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 42.9hp and a peak torque of 37Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch along with a quick-shifter.

Safety There are disc brakes on both ends

In terms of safety equipment, the new KTM 390 Duke is equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by WP inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2022 KTM 390 Duke: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2022 version of the KTM 390 Duke sports a price tag of Rs. 2.96 lakh (ex-showroom). The sporty-looking vehicle is now making its way to dealerships across the country.