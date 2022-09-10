Auto

Audi Q7 Limited Edition SUV debuts at Rs. 88 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 10, 2022, 04:22 pm 2 min read

Only 50 units of Audi Q7 Limited Edition will be sold (Photo credit: Audi)

German automaker Audi has launched the "Limited Edition" iteration of its Q7 SUV in India. It is based on the range-topping Technology trim, and only 50 units are up for grabs. The four-wheeler sports extensive cosmetic upgrades and delivers a long list of tech-based features. It runs on a mild-hybrid powertrain that puts out a maximum power of 335hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Audi Q7 has been up for grabs in India for quite some time. The introduction of its "Limited Edition" variant this festive season should boost its sales.

A lot of buyers on our shores should be interested in purchasing this limited-run four-wheeler. It takes on rivals such as the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, and Volvo XC90.

Exteriors The car has 19-inch wheels and Barrique Brown paintjob

The Audi Q7 Limited Edition has a lengthy hood, a single-piece octagonal grille, LED headlights, silver-colored ring foil, and a skid plate. It is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, running boards, and 19-inch alloy wheels. A raked windscreen and wrap-around LED taillamps are available on the rear end of the car. It gets an exclusive Barrique Brown color option.

Information It is fueled by a 3.0-liter mild-hybrid powertrain

The Audi Q7 Limited Edition is backed by a 3.0-liter V6 petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid technology. The setup generates 335hp/500Nm and is linked to an automatic gearbox and a Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The SUV gets panoramic sunroof and digital driver's display

The Audi Q7 Limited Edition gets powered front seats with memory function, electrically-adjustable third-row seats, an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, a digital driver's display, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Audi's Quattro entry LED and multiple airbags are also available.

Information Audi Q7 Limited Edition: Pricing

In India, the Audi Q7 Limited Edition SUV bears a price tag of Rs. 88.08 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it around Rs. 1.82 lakh cheaper than the standard Technology trim.