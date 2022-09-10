Auto

Volkswagen Taigun First Anniversary Edition arrives with sporty looks

Volkswagen Taigun First Anniversary Edition arrives with sporty looks

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 10, 2022, 10:50 am 2 min read

Volkswagen Taigun First Anniversary Edition starts at Rs. 15.7 lakh (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

German automaker Volkswagen has launched the First Anniversary Edition of its Taigun compact SUV in India. It is based on the Topline variant, and its price starts at Rs. 15.7 lakh. As for the highlights, the car flaunts cosmetic changes inside and out and gets a long list of tech-based features. It is backed by a 1.0-liter TSI engine that generates 114hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

Volkswagen Taigun has been on sale in India for a year, and during this time, it has bagged over 40,000 orders. The First Anniversary Edition variant is expected to further boost the car's sales here.

The special edition model is expected to draw the attention of many buyers on our shores. It goes against rivals like Hyundai CRETA, SKODA KUSHAQ, and MG Astor.

Exteriors The car is offered in 3 shades

The Volkswagen Taigun First Anniversary Edition sports swept-back headlights, a lengthy hood, premium fog lamps, and "1st" Anniversary Edition badging. It gets window visors, door-edge protectors, body-colored door garnish, black-colored C-pillar graphics, ORVM caps, and roof foil. It runs on sporty-looking alloy wheels. The model is up for grabs in Rising Blue, Wild Cherry Red, and Curcuma Yellow color options.

Information It runs on a 114hp, 1.0-liter engine

The Volkswagen Taigun First Anniversary Edition draws power from a 1.0-liter TSI engine that churns out a maximum power of 114hp and a peak torque of 178Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Interiors The four-wheeler gets 6 airbags and aluminium pedals

Volkswagen Taigun First Anniversary Edition has a spacious cabin with auto climate control, a single-pane sunroof, aluminium pedals, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connected car technology. The passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and a tire pressure deflation warning system.

Information Volkswagen Taigun First Anniversary Edition: Pricing

In India, the Volkswagen Taigun First Anniversary Edition starts at Rs. 15.7 lakh for the model with manual transmission and goes up to Rs. 17.2 lakh for the automatic variant (both prices, ex-showroom).