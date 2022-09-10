2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 gets Rs. 4 lakh price-cut
Harley-Davidson has slashed the prices of its 'MY-2021' Pan America 1250 range of motorcycles in India. The Pan America 1250 and Pan America 1250 Special now start at Rs. 12.91 lakh (ex-showroom) after receiving a massive price cut of Rs. 4 lakh. Limited units are available for both variants. The bikes feature an aggressive design language and are equipped with multiple electronic riding aids.
- Harley-Davidson is one of the oldest bikemakers in the world and is known for its long-distance cruiser motorcycles.
- The Pan America 1250 is the first-ever ADV offering from the brand and has been relatively successful in various markets, including India.
- The hefty price-cut of the 2021 models in India should attract several customers.
The 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 sits on a tubular frame and flaunts a massive 21-liter fuel tank, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, an upright windscreen, an upswept exhaust, split-type seats, grab rails, a wide LED headlamp, and a sleek LED taillight. The bike houses a Bluetooth-enabled, 6.8-inch fully-colored instrument cluster and rides on either cast-alloy (standard model) or wire-spoke (Special variant) wheels.
The Pan America 1250 range is backed by a 1,252cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin, 'Revolution Max' engine that is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The mill churns out a maximum power of 152hp and a peak torque of 128Nm.
In terms of rider safety, the Pan America 1250 is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels along with cornering ABS, a hill-hold system, traction control, and five riding modes: Road, Sport, Rain, Off-Road, and Off-Road Plus. Suspension duties are handled by 47mm inverted forks and a linkage-mounted rear mono-shock unit on the standard model and a semi-active suspension setup on the Special variant.
The 'MY-2021' Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 now costs Rs. 12.91 lakh for the standard variant and Rs. 17.11 lakh for the Special trim (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. These prices are valid for limited units available on our shores.