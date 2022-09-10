Auto

2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 gets Rs. 4 lakh price-cut

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 10, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 features a 'Revolution Max' engine (Photo credit: Harley-Davidson)

Harley-Davidson has slashed the prices of its 'MY-2021' Pan America 1250 range of motorcycles in India. The Pan America 1250 and Pan America 1250 Special now start at Rs. 12.91 lakh (ex-showroom) after receiving a massive price cut of Rs. 4 lakh. Limited units are available for both variants. The bikes feature an aggressive design language and are equipped with multiple electronic riding aids.

Harley-Davidson is one of the oldest bikemakers in the world and is known for its long-distance cruiser motorcycles.

The Pan America 1250 is the first-ever ADV offering from the brand and has been relatively successful in various markets, including India.

The hefty price-cut of the 2021 models in India should attract several customers.

Design The ADV flaunts a 21-liter fuel tank and all-LED lighting

The 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 sits on a tubular frame and flaunts a massive 21-liter fuel tank, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, an upright windscreen, an upswept exhaust, split-type seats, grab rails, a wide LED headlamp, and a sleek LED taillight. The bike houses a Bluetooth-enabled, 6.8-inch fully-colored instrument cluster and rides on either cast-alloy (standard model) or wire-spoke (Special variant) wheels.

Information It draws power from a 1,252cc, 'Revolution Max' engine

The Pan America 1250 range is backed by a 1,252cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin, 'Revolution Max' engine that is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The mill churns out a maximum power of 152hp and a peak torque of 128Nm.

Safety It is equipped with cornering ABS and five riding modes

In terms of rider safety, the Pan America 1250 is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels along with cornering ABS, a hill-hold system, traction control, and five riding modes: Road, Sport, Rain, Off-Road, and Off-Road Plus. Suspension duties are handled by 47mm inverted forks and a linkage-mounted rear mono-shock unit on the standard model and a semi-active suspension setup on the Special variant.

Information 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250: Pricing

The 'MY-2021' Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 now costs Rs. 12.91 lakh for the standard variant and Rs. 17.11 lakh for the Special trim (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. These prices are valid for limited units available on our shores.